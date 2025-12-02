Siteimprove Customers Push Ahead on European Accessibility Act Compliance

New research reveals enterprise lag in compliance readiness, while Siteimprove customers continue to keep pace with EAA timelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As enforcement of the European Accessibility Act (EAA) accelerates, Siteimprove and its customers are emerging as leaders in digital accessibility. New data from Siteimprove's EAA State of the Industry Report shows that while many organizations continue to face compliance challenges, forward-looking companies that invested early in accessibility are already seeing benefits, including greater trust, access to underserved markets, superior customer experience, and reduced regulatory risk.

Analyzing 538 websites and more than 2.3 million pages, the report found an average accessibility score of 74.5 out of 100, revealing a continued lag in EAA readiness. Additionally, more than 360,000 PDFs contained accessibility issues. Untagged or poorly structured PDFs continue to block assistive technologies from interpreting content, leaving forms, statements, and manuals inaccessible for many users. These assets often hold regulatory, contractual, or customer-facing value and can quietly erode customer trust.

While many organizations are still working to close persistent compliance gaps, Siteimprove's customers are progressing toward EAA readiness at a materially faster and more consistent rate.

Danske Bank, a Siteimprove customer, has seen significant success. The bank recently moved to the top of the accessibility rankings following years of steady improvement. "We are pleased to see that our dedication and focus on accessibility have paid off, as we've moved to the top of the table," said Henrik Mørk Weichert, product owner at Danske Bank. "This achievement is a result of leveraging SiteImprove insights to push and drive internal efforts across various markets, ensuring their sites are accessibility compliant.

Global companies such as Shell and Merkle , both with extensive digital footprints, began working toward accessibility compliance well ahead of the June 2025 deadline. Their long-term partnerships with Siteimprove have helped embed accessibility into daily operations, ensuring consistent monitoring and measurable progress across thousands of digital assets.

Siteimprove Tobias Nyhuus Jensen, recently appointed National Expert for Denmark in the European Commission's AccessibleEU Initiative , said the findings demonstrate the importance of operationalizing accessibility across all digital assets. "Accessibility isn't just a compliance box to check, it's a business imperative that improves customer experience, reduces friction, and builds trust," he said.

The report also highlights that the gap between accessibility leaders and laggards continues to widen as EAA enforcement strengthens. The top performers have built accessibility into every phase of digital content creation, while others still address issues only after they surface.

Since the June 2025 compliance deadline, Siteimprove has expanded its collaboration with customers to help them not only meet but exceed EAA requirements. The company's platform and data-driven insights continue to guide organizations toward lasting, measurable accessibility improvements across websites, apps, and documents.

Resources available:

Access the full EAA State of the Industry Report

Watch Siteimprove webinars with Shell and Merkle

and Read the market report Forrester Wave: Digital Accessibility Platform, Q4 2025>

EAA resource center>

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world with the Siteimprove.ai agentic content intelligence platform, unifying accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Global 2000 customers across industries, including manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare, rely on Siteimprove.ai to deliver content that performs and remains compliant. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital and operates from Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis, and London. Learn more at www.siteimprove.com .

