

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year in the previous three months.



Australia also will see November results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in October, their scores were -7.1 and -22.0, respectively.



South Korea will provide Q3 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year after adding 0.7 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year in the three months prior.



Finally, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and China will see services PMI results from S&P Global.



