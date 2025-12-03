

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback eased to 0.8027 against the franc and 155.85 against the yen, from its early 4-day highs of 0.8053 and 156.18, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 1.3967 against the loonie and 0.5744 against the kiwi, from its early 4-day highs of 1.4014 and 0.5711, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3221 against the pound, from an early 6-day high of 1.3179.



The greenback declined to near a 2-week low of 0.6570 against the aussie, from an early 4-day high of 0.6536.



The greenback edged down to 1.1625 against the euro.



The currency is seen finding support around 0.77 against the franc, 151.00 against the yen, 1.37 against the loonie, 0.60 against the kiwi, 1.37 against the pound, 0.69 against the aussie and 1.20 against the euro.



