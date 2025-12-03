EL CHATO IN BOGOTÁ TAKES THE NO.1 SPOT IN LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

El Chato , in Bogotá, is named The Best Restaurant in Latin America 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, moving up two positions from the 2024 ranking

ANTIGUA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary community gathered for the first time in the city of Antigua, Guatemala for the unveiling of the 13th edition of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. The ceremony took place at Santo Domingo del Cerro on Tuesday 2 December 2025, celebrating the richness and diversity of the region's gastronomic offerings and highlighting the most influential restaurants in the region, selected based on the votes of 300 industry experts.

To view the full 1-50 list, please see the attached graphic or scroll to the end of this press release.

El Chato, located in Bogotá, is crowned No.1 this year, winning the titles of The Best Restaurant in Latin America 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in Colombia 2025. Ascending from last year's No.3 position, this contemporary Colombian has been internationally recognised for its culinary excellence as well as its commitment to local producers and ingredients. The restaurant is led by chef Álvaro Clavijo, whose vision when founding El Chato was to redefine Colombian gastronomy and position it on the world map, offering a culinary experience that transcends the conventional.

Craig Hawtin-Butcher, Managing Director for 50 Best, says: "We are truly delighted to celebrate El Chato as The Best Restaurant in Latin America 2025. Our sincerest congratulations to Álvaro Clavijo and his entire talented team for creating such a special space that has brought Colombian cuisine to the forefront of the international stage. This achievement reflects the energy, talent and authenticity that make Latin American gastronomy unique in the world. We extend our congratulations to all the restaurants included in this year's list and reaffirm our commitment to continue promoting the global recognition of this vibrant culinary region."

This year, Buenos Aires maintains its position as one of Latin America's great culinary powers, with eight restaurants among the best in the region, adding one new entry compared to 2024. Followed by Lima with seven restaurants and Santiago with five restaurants, demonstrating the diversity, quality and constant evolution of Latin American gastronomy.

Among the most outstanding achievements of 2025 are Kjolle (No.2) in Lima, named as The Best Restaurant in Peru; Don Julio (No.3) in Buenos Aires, crowned as The Best Restaurant in Argentina; Boragó (No.6) in Santiago, awarded as The Best Restaurant in Chile; Quintonil (No.7) in Mexico City, recognised as The Best Restaurant in Mexico; and Tuju (No.8) in São Paulo, celebrated as The Best Restaurant in Brazil. Likewise, Maito (No.18) in Panama City; Sublime (No.19) in Guatemala City; Cordero (No.29) in Caracas and Sikwa (No.43) in San José were respectively distinguished as The Best Restaurant in Panama, The Best Restaurant in Guatemala, The Best Restaurant in Venezuela and The Best Restaurant in Costa Rica.

Reflecting the expansion and dynamism of the regional culinary landscape, seven restaurants enter the list for the first time this year. Santiago continues to gain international recognition thanks to the new entry of four establishments: Casa Las Cujas (No.14), Yum Cha (No.28), Demo Magnolia (No.31) and Karai by Mitsuharu (No.45). In La Paz, Arami positions itself at No.48 and is recognised as The Best Restaurant in Bolivia. El Mercado in Buenos Aires and Afluente in Bogotá also entered the list at No.27 and No.34, respectively. Additionally, Diacá (No.37) in Guatemala City, Crizia (No.40) in Buenos Aires and Osso (No.44) in Lima triumphantly return to the list, confirming the vitality and consistency of their gastronomic proposals.

Winner of the Highest New Entry Award, Casa Las Cujas (No.14) is one of Santiago's most vibrant restaurants, combining freshness, innovation and flavour through ocean-focused cuisine, with a relaxed atmosphere. Cosme (No.9), in Lima, receives the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, recognising its ascent of 19 positions, moving from No.28 in 2024 to No.9 in 2025. Its culinary proposal is based on the concept of comfort food, where fresh seasonal products are the protagonists, fusing the familiarity of homemade flavours with modern techniques.

Distinguished chef Rodolfo Guzmán, owner of Boragó (No.6) in Santiago, received the Icon Award for his exceptional contributions to the region's culinary landscape. He is an internationally recognised figure for promoting Chilean gastronomy through his innovative use of endemic and seasonal ingredients, with a cuisine rooted in the exploration of Chilean territory, incorporating ancestral ingredients from Indigenous peoples and unique products from across the country.

The Latin America's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by República del Cacao, is awarded to Bianca Mirabili, from Evvai (No.20), a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with Brazilian touches. Chef Bianca Mirabili stands out as a visionary culinary artist, celebrated for her masterful ability to innovatively fuse the rich tapestry of Brazilian culinary roots with sophisticated international pastry techniques and flavours. Through her creations, she not only showcases a profound technical skill but also passionately celebrates local biodiversity and cultural heritage, bringing a distinctive voice to the global gastronomic stage.

In recognition of his unique vision, Maximiliano Pérez has been named Latin America's Best Sommelier Award, sponsored by Vik. His approach transforms a wine list into a geographical and cultural expedition through Argentina. More than an expert, Pérez is a curator and storyteller, inviting diners to explore the country's vast viticultural diversity, from classics to innovative, limited-production wines.

Tássia Magalhães takes home the Latin America's Best Female Chef Award, recognised for leading an exclusively female team and turning her São Paulo kitchen into an act of vindication for the role of women in the industry. Her vision is to use the transformative power of gastronomy to change structures and empower women.

Alejandro Chamorro, recognised with the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award, leads Nuema in Quito, which has been named The Best Restaurant in Ecuador. The restaurant offers a gastronomic experience based on seasonal tasting menus that reinterpret the flavours of Ecuador's diverse regions, using local products and innovative techniques. Voted for exclusively by the chefs who appear on the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list, this award is the only peer-voted accolade, which gives it special significance as it represents recognition among contemporaries in the industry.

The Sustainable Restaurant Award goes to Oda (No.76) in Bogotá. The restaurant celebrates Colombian flavours using fresh ingredients from urban gardens and local producers. This high-end gastronomic proposal is located within the G Lounge, which also includes an indoor golf experience and a whiskey bar, thus offering a complete experience to enjoy during the day or night.

During the awards evening, special award winners announced previously were also recognised, including Inés Páez Nin, known as Chef Tita, as the Champions of Change Award winner; Kjolle (No.2) in Lima, winner of the Art of Hospitality Award, sponsored by Buchanan's 18; and Ana (No.94), led by chef Nicolas Solanilla in Guatemala, awarded the American Express One To Watch Award.

Voting Process

The 50 Best organisation plays a crucial role in promoting restaurants and spotlighting culinary brilliance, consistently bolstering the hospitality sector by encouraging diners to explore thrilling gastronomic adventures. To uphold the utmost integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the subsequent Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list, 50 Best collaborates with the professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner.

The Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Academy comprises 300 discerning regional voting members, each meticulously selected for their profound understanding and expert perspective on the Latin American restaurant landscape. Their collective votes form the definitive Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list. The Academy is structured into five distinct regions: Mexico, Central America, South America (North), South America (South) and Brazil. Within each region, voters include esteemed journalists, influential food critics, celebrated chefs, accomplished restaurateurs and seasoned gourmets. Each member casts 10 votes, reflecting their most exceptional dining experiences over the past 18 months - with a mandatory minimum of four votes allocated to restaurants outside their home country. For a comprehensive breakdown of the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants voting methodology, please click here.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

Position Establishment Town/city 1 El Chato Bogotá 2 Kjolle Lima 3 Don Julio Buenos Aires 4 Mérito Lima 5 Celele Cartagena 6 Boragó Santiago 7 Quintonil Mexico City 8 Tuju São Paulo 9 Cosme Lima 10 Nuema Quito 11 Mayta Lima 12 Nelita São Paulo 13 Lasai Rio de Janeiro 14 Casa Las Cujas Santiago 15 Alcalde Guadalajara 16 Villa Torél Ensenada 17 Fauna Valle de Guadalupe 18 Maito Panama City 19 Sublime Guatemala City 20 Evvai São Paulo 21 Niño Gordo Buenos Aires 22 Arca Tulum 23 Leo Bogotá 24 El Preferido de Palermo Buenos Aires 25 A Casa do Porco São Paulo 26 La Mar Lima 27 El Mercado Buenos Aires 28 Yum Cha Santiago 29 Cordero Caracas 30 Máximo Mexico City 31 Demo Magnolia Santiago 32 Huniik Mérida 33 Rafael Lima 34 Afluente Bogotá 35 Aramburu Buenos Aires 36 Trescha Buenos Aires 37 Diacá Guatemala City 38 Oteque Rio de Janeiro 39 Rosetta Mexico City 40 Crizia Buenos Aires 41 Humo Negro Bogotá 42 Mercado 24 Guatemala City 43 Sikwa San José 44 Osso Lima 45 Karai by Mitsuharu Santiago 46 Manuel Barranquilla 47 Cantina del Tigre Panama City 48 Arami La Paz 49 Mil Moray 50 Julia Buenos Aires

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/el-chato-in-bogota-takes-the-no1-spot-in-latin-americas-50-best-restaurants-2025-302631427.html