Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Voluntary Redemption of Ordinary Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER ('LEI'): 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

3 December 2025

VOLUNTARY REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TAKE ANY ACTION IF YOU WISH TO RETAIN YOUR SHARES

As per its announcement on 3 November 2025, the Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 31 December 2025 Redemption Point was 92,088 (representing 0.24% of the issued share capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2025 Redemption Point setting out the Redemption Price.

The relevant dates for the December 2025 Redemption Point are outlined below:

6 p.m. on 31 December 2025 The Redemption Point. On or before 15 January 2026 Company to notify Redemption Price and dispatch redemption monies; or

If the redemption is to be funded by way of a Redemption Pool, Company to notify the number of shares being redeemed. Notification of Redemption Price and dispatch of redemption monies to take place as soon as practicable thereafter. On or before 15 January 2026 Balance certificates to be sent to shareholders.

Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles of Association, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

JTC (UK) Limited The Scalpel, 18 th Floor 52 Lime Street London EC3M 7AF +44 207 409 0181

Registrar

Computershare Investor Services PLC +44 (0) 370 702 0000

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol

BS13 8AE