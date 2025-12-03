Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      461.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      455.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      458.1589p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,568,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,478,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 458.1589

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
507               457.00     08:03:06          00030373541TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               456.80     08:03:06          00030373542TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               461.00     08:23:05          00030373767TRDU0      XLON 
 
139               460.80     08:28:28          00030373782TRDU0      XLON 
 
148               460.80     08:28:28          00030373783TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                460.80     08:28:28          00030373784TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                460.80     08:28:28          00030373785TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,264              460.80     08:28:28          00030373786TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               460.80     08:38:48          00030374005TRDU0      XLON 
 
650               457.80     08:52:47          00030374062TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               457.40     08:55:05          00030374078TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               460.20     09:08:34          00030374120TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               459.40     09:08:34          00030374121TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               461.00     09:32:03          00030374196TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               461.00     09:32:03          00030374197TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               460.80     09:32:03          00030374198TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,289              460.60     09:42:02          00030374250TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               460.80     09:59:50          00030374371TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,057              459.80     10:04:06          00030374399TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,012              460.20     10:16:23          00030374430TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               459.40     10:24:30          00030374441TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               459.40     10:42:15          00030374463TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               459.20     10:42:15          00030374464TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               459.20     10:45:46          00030374475TRDU0      XLON 
 
345               458.40     11:07:35          00030374540TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                458.40     11:08:47          00030374541TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               458.40     11:08:47          00030374542TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                457.80     11:08:47          00030374543TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                457.80     11:08:47          00030374544TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                457.80     11:08:47          00030374545TRDU0      XLON 
 
477               457.80     11:08:47          00030374546TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               458.00     11:17:43          00030374588TRDU0      XLON 
 
612               457.00     11:36:20          00030374666TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               456.60     11:36:21          00030374667TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               456.60     11:36:21          00030374668TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                457.00     11:55:46          00030374694TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               457.40     12:04:36          00030374713TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               457.00     12:05:41          00030374714TRDU0      XLON 
 
207               456.80     12:12:46          00030374734TRDU0      XLON 
 
53                456.80     12:12:46          00030374735TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                456.80     12:12:46          00030374736TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               456.20     12:15:25          00030374737TRDU0      XLON 
 
45                456.20     12:15:25          00030374738TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                456.20     12:15:25          00030374739TRDU0      XLON 
 
214               456.20     12:15:25          00030374740TRDU0      XLON 
 
448               457.00     12:33:11          00030374763TRDU0      XLON 
 
83                457.00     12:33:11          00030374764TRDU0      XLON 
 
129               457.00     12:33:11          00030374765TRDU0      XLON 
 
221               456.60     12:34:14          00030374770TRDU0      XLON 
 
291               456.60     12:34:14          00030374771TRDU0      XLON 
 
45                456.40     12:34:14          00030374772TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                457.40     12:47:47          00030374805TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                457.40     12:47:47          00030374806TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                457.40     12:47:47          00030374807TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               457.40     12:48:14          00030374812TRDU0      XLON 
 
344               457.20     12:48:14          00030374813TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               457.20     12:48:14          00030374814TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                457.00     12:48:14          00030374815TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                457.00     12:48:14          00030374816TRDU0      XLON 
 
172               457.00     12:59:53          00030374833TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                457.00     12:59:53          00030374834TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                457.00     12:59:53          00030374835TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                457.00     12:59:53          00030374836TRDU0      XLON 
 
81                457.00     12:59:53          00030374837TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                457.00     12:59:53          00030374838TRDU0      XLON 
 
27                457.00     12:59:53          00030374839TRDU0      XLON 
 
876               457.00     13:02:08          00030374847TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                455.40     13:07:20          00030374857TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               455.40     13:07:20          00030374858TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

4                457.60     13:24:54          00030374884TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                457.60     13:24:54          00030374885TRDU0      XLON 
 
89                457.60     13:24:54          00030374886TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               457.60     13:26:23          00030374888TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               457.00     13:27:57          00030374889TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               456.80     13:35:05          00030374909TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               456.80     13:36:59          00030374910TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               456.40     13:37:04          00030374911TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               456.40     13:40:57          00030374918TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               457.00     13:53:00          00030374949TRDU0      XLON 
 
609               456.40     13:53:00          00030374950TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               457.00     14:04:36          00030374981TRDU0      XLON 
 
2,166              457.60     14:24:44          00030375073TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,120              457.60     14:24:44          00030375074TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               457.20     14:37:06          00030375224TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               458.00     14:42:26          00030375249TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               457.80     14:42:26          00030375250TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               457.80     14:42:26          00030375251TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               458.20     14:46:38          00030375272TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               459.40     14:55:07          00030375374TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               460.60     14:59:28          00030375403TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               460.40     14:59:28          00030375404TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               459.60     15:09:18          00030375632TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               459.00     15:09:18          00030375633TRDU0      XLON 
 
226               459.00     15:09:18          00030375634TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,016              457.40     15:18:28          00030375768TRDU0      XLON 
 
240               457.00     15:18:28          00030375769TRDU0      XLON 
 
287               457.00     15:18:28          00030375770TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               458.00     15:30:50          00030375914TRDU0      XLON 
 
882               458.20     15:31:06          00030375916TRDU0      XLON 
 
384               458.20     15:41:23          00030375991TRDU0      XLON 
 
205               458.20     15:41:23          00030375992TRDU0      XLON 
 
101               457.40     15:44:12          00030376009TRDU0      XLON 
 
274               457.40     15:44:12          00030376010TRDU0      XLON 
 
414               457.40     15:44:12          00030376011TRDU0      XLON 
 
343               457.40     15:44:12          00030376012TRDU0      XLON 
 
420               457.40     15:44:12          00030376013TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                457.40     15:44:12          00030376014TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               457.00     15:57:01          00030376151TRDU0      XLON 
 
476               457.40     16:01:05          00030376229TRDU0      XLON 
 
111               457.40     16:01:05          00030376230TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,082              457.80     16:03:02          00030376243TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               458.00     16:05:05          00030376261TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               458.00     16:05:05          00030376262TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               458.20     16:08:14          00030376279TRDU0      XLON 
 
96                457.60     16:16:00          00030376355TRDU0      XLON 
 
157               458.00     16:17:00          00030376386TRDU0      XLON 
 
373               458.00     16:17:00          00030376387TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               458.00     16:17:00          00030376388TRDU0      XLON 
 
486               457.20     16:19:40          00030376450TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               457.20     16:20:10          00030376458TRDU0      XLON 
 
207               457.20     16:21:10          00030376475TRDU0      XLON 
 
173               457.20     16:21:38          00030376478TRDU0      XLON 
 
198               457.20     16:22:08          00030376480TRDU0      XLON 
 
198               457.20     16:22:40          00030376482TRDU0      XLON 
 
246               457.00     16:23:30          00030376498TRDU0      XLON 
 
287               457.00     16:23:30          00030376499TRDU0      XLON 
 
249               456.80     16:26:04          00030376553TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                456.80     16:26:07          00030376564TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 410111 
EQS News ID:  2239242 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239242&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
