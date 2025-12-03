

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices stalled unexpectedly in November, the Federal Statistical Office reported Wednesday.



The consumer price index remained flat on a yearly basis in November following a 0.1 percent increase in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to stay steady at 0.1 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 0.4 percent less expensive compared to last year, and transportation charges dropped by 1.7 percent. On the other hand, housing and energy charges grew 0.5 percent, and education costs were 2.6 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in November, as expected, after falling 0.3 percent in October.



