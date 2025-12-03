Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.12.2025 09:45 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Dec-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 108.0396 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33997717 
 
CODE: CEG2 LN 
 
ISIN: LU1437015735 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1437015735 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CEG2 LN 
LEI Code:   222100S57L5RNEFPBP23 
Sequence No.: 410152 
EQS News ID:  2239460 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.