DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (ESGL LN) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.671 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28290281 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN LEI Code: 5493003TSM6WSACG3290 Sequence No.: 410205 EQS News ID: 2239568 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 03, 2025 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)