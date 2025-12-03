Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc (the"Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Hamish Baillie, a non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Fidelity Special Values PLC with effect from 1 January 2026.

03 December 2025