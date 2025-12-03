DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (AGHG LN) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 45.8399 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6388126 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 410220 EQS News ID: 2239650 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239650&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)