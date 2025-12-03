

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday after high-level talks between Russia and the United States over a U.S.-proposed peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine conflict ended late on Tuesday without a breakthrough.



That said, the upside was capped by concerns about a crude surplus after industry data showed an increase in U.S. inventories.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $62.93, while WTI crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $59.17.



Both contracts fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday amid concerns that a possible peace deal for Ukraine could lead to the removal of sanctions on Russian crude.



High-stakes U.S.-Russia talks on ending the war in Ukraine failed to yield a breakthrough on Tuesday, as the Kremlin said 'no compromise' had been found yet on the key question of territory.



Talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were 'very useful' but much work remains to be done, a senior aide to the Russian President has said.



Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday that U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 2.48 million barrels for the week ending November 28.



Gasoline and distillate inventories increased by 3.14 million barrels and 2.88 million barrels, respectively, during the week.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release official government stockpile data later in the day.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News