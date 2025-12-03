Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.12.2025 11:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FX Junction Redefines Social Trading

ZURICH, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The investment and trading platform FX Junction has surpassed 40,000 users, placing it among the world's leading social trading networks. In the area of CFDs and forex, FX Junction had already established itself as one of the global leaders among social platforms for traders.

FX Junction was founded as early as 14 years ago, well before the major boom of platforms such as Robinhood or Reddit. The company's launch was supported by a Swiss investor through the parent company Pine Group SA, alongside U.S. executive Ryan Novak.

The platform has established itself as a successful social network for online trading, enabling members to connect with other traders to exchange ideas, strategies, and additional information related to the financial markets.

By linking their MetaTrader accounts, members can analyze their trading activity using a wide range of performance statistics and follow each other's positions. They can also use the AutoCopy system to replicate trades from verified signal providers in real time.

For members, social trading is more than just a way to make trading more engaging. Alongside inspiration and simplicity, it also offers valuable opportunities for portfolio diversification. The FX Junction trading community is spread across the globe and includes traders of all ages.

For more information about the company, visit: https://www.fxjunction.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fx-junction-redefines-social-trading-302631599.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.