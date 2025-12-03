

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to more than 1-month of 1.3289 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3218.



Against the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 2-day highs of 0.8767, 206.74 and 1.0654 from early lows of 0.8800, 205.79 and 1.0606, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 0.86 against the euro, 208.00 against the yen and 1.07 against the franc.



