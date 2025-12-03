The Organizing Committee of the 2025 True Story of Inner Mongolia Annual Conference: 2025 "True Story of Inner Mongolia" Annual Conference Convenes in Hohhot

HOHHOT, China, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 29, 2025, the 2025 "True Story of Inner Mongolia" Annual Conference convened in Hohhot, bringing together experts, scholars, media professionals, and cross-sector representatives to explore fresh, engaging ways to share the true story of Inner Mongolia with the world.

Inner Mongolia is known for its magnificent landscapes and abundant natural resources. It has built distinctive industrial strengths and maintains dynamic momentum in opening-up, all supported by a culture of great depth. This unique blend continues to solidify the region's reputation, winning growing recognition both at home and abroad. Through multidimensional publicity, the outside world's view of the region is evolving beyond the classic "grasslands and grazing herds" imagery into a more vibrant, layered portrait of a region embracing the future.

At the conference, thought leaders examined Inner Mongolia's communication strategies and growth potential from multiple angles. The launch of the book What Makes Inner Mongolia Unique, along with a set of regional "communication cards", offered new tools to amplify the region's brand. Twelve cities and key enterprises delivered spotlight presentations, showcasing Inner Mongolia's vigor of development and potential for communication.

With new media playing an ever-larger role in global outreach, the conference highlighted the activity "Inner Mongolia Through Influencers' Eyes". Six content creators, with a combined following of over 20 million, visited multiple cities across the region, capturing its vitality of development and charm through the lens of new media. The main hashtag of the activity, True Story of Inner Mongolia, surpassed 100 million views online.

From "Granary and Meat Depot" to "Dairy and Cashmere Capital", from vast grasslands to winter sports destinations, from coal chemistry to clean energy, and from green computing to tech innovation…how can Inner Mongolia best present its multifaceted identity to the world?

"We need integrated communication, quality content, and emotional resonance to make Inner Mongolia's story of high-quality development travel farther and wider," one speaker emphasized. Another added, "By building on distinctive local IPs, audience-focused thinking, tech-enabled outreach, and public participation, we can turn development achievements into relatable stories, making Inner Mongolia's progress visible, tangible, and meaningful." The conference served as a collective think tank, helping to translate Inner Mongolia's growth into a compelling narrative system, which comprehensively highlights its cultural richness, ecological beauty, and innovative development. Through these efforts, more people are getting to know, appreciate, and truly understand Inner Mongolia, as it reveals the boundless possibilities of China's northern frontier in ever more diverse and dynamic ways.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 2025 True Story of Inner Mongolia Annual Conference

