

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate decreased slightly in November to the lowest level in five months, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in November from 5.0 percent in October. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 4.2 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 144,400 in November from 147,100 in October. A year ago, it was 121,200.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, remained stable at 13.4 percent.



