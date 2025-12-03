DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Multi Units Luxembourg (LAUU,100D,U127,E127,MFEX,SP5G,LSPX,LSPU,GILS,KLMG,XCOG,GOVD,GOUD,GIST,GISG,PAXG,PAXJ,LCUK,GIL5,GILI,TIPG,TIPU,TIPH,U13G,US13,U13E,US37,U37G,U37H,US71,U71G,U71H,U10G,US10,UH10) Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 03-Dec-2025 / 16:01 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS December 02, 2025 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: - Ex-date: December 9, 2025 - Record date: December 10, 2025 - Payment date: December 12, 2025 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount Sedol Currency Currency (in share class currency) Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF LU0496786905 EUR LAUU LN USD 1.53 BD6DPH5 Dist Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF LU1650492256 GBP 100D LN GBX 5.55 BK1VVQ4 Dist Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap LU2573966905 USD U127 LN USD 1.31 BNGDMY1 UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap LU2573966905 USD E127 LN GBP 1.31 BNGDMX0 UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist LU1646360971 EUR MFEX LN GBP 2.42 BDGSYR3 Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP LU1950341179 GBP SP5G LN GBP 2.33 BJBV338 Hedged Dist Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD LU0496786657 USD LSPX LN GBX 0.70 B3PS388 Dist Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD LU0496786657 USD LSPU LN USD 0.70 B3PXK04 Dist Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS LU1407892592 GBP GILS LN GBX 3.17 BDF5FQ1 ETF Dist Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond LU1563455630 GBP KLMG LN GBP 0.19 BN2WZX2 UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond LU1981860585 GBP XCOG LN GBP 0.55 BMX3V84 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS LU2099288503 USD GOVD LN GBP 0.21 BMY37R4 ETF Dist Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS LU2099288503 USD GOUD LN USD 0.21 BMY37S5 ETF Dist Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF LU1910939849 USD GIST LN USD 0.12 BJP0X86 Dist Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF LU1910940425 GBP GISG LN GBP 0.10 BMDXR53 GBP Hedged Dist Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD PAXG LN GBX 3.72 BWFZYN4 Dist Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD PAXJ LN USD 3.72 BWFZYM3 Dist Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF LU1781541096 GBP LCUK LN GBP 0.42 BFX0551 Dist Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 LN GBP 0.41 BD6P6G7 ETF Dist Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked LU1407893301 GBP GILI LN GBX 0.92 BDF5FP0 Bond UCITS ETF Dist Amundi US TIPS Government LU1452600270 USD TIPG LN GBX 1.29 BD20DC1 Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist Amundi US TIPS Government LU1452600270 USD TIPU LN USD 1.29 BD20DB0 Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP LU1452600601 GBP TIPH LN GBP 1.18 BDFFKC2 Hedged Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD U13G LN GBX 3.05 BDF5JX6 Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD US13 LN USD 3.05 BDF5JY7 Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887675 GBP U13E LN GBP 0.31 BL66RT6 GBP Hedged Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD US37 LN USD 3.62 BDF5K00 Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD U37G LN GBX 3.62 BDF5JZ8 Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407889457 GBP U37H LN GBP 0.35 BP0BPM4 GBP Hedged Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS LU1407888053 USD US71 LN USD 3.59 BDHFR18 ETF Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS LU1407888053 USD U71G LN GBX 3.59 BDHFQZ5 ETF Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS LU1407888483 GBP U71H LN GBP 0.42 BP0BPN5 ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated LU1407890620 USD U10G LN GBX 3.51 BG0V4D5 UCITS ETF Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated LU1407890620 USD US10 LN USD 3.51 BG0V4H9 UCITS ETF Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated LU1407891271 GBP UH10 LN GBP 0.32 BP0BPQ8 UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0496786905, LU1650492256, LU2573966905, LU2573966905, LU1646360971, LU1950341179, LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU1407892592, LU1563455630, LU1981860585, LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU1910939849, LU1910940425, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1781541096, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU1452600270, LU1452600270, LU1452600601, LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407887675, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407889457, LU1407888053, LU1407888053, LU1407888483, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU1407891271 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LAUU,100D,U127,E127,MFEX,SP5G,LSPX,LSPU,GILS,KLMG,XCOG,GOVD,GOUD,GIST,GISG,PAXG,PAXJ,LCUK,GIL5,GILI,TIPG,TIPU,TIPH,U13G,US13,U13E,US37,U37G,U37H,US71,U71G,U71H,U10G,US10,UH10 LEI Code: 5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 Sequence No.: 410242 EQS News ID: 2239766 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239766&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 10:01 ET (15:01 GMT)