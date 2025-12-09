Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.12.2025
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
09.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
09-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

09/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC 
 
8000000                                       Closed-ended 
(Block    Income Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid            investment funds  GB00B2PP3J36 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
105000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
15000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
55000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
       Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Securitised 
627968    Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL133665 due 30/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered derivatives    XS3133313265 --  
       in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Securitised 
649807    Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL133599 due 01/12/2031; fully paid; (Registered derivatives    XS3133290463 --  
       in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Absa Group Limited 
 
       Fixed Rate Reset Callable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 08/06/2036;  Debt and debt-like 
150000000   fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and    securities     XS3225241457 --  
       integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: Atlas Metals Group plc 
 
2463408    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid              Equity shares   GB00BS2GR553 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
1210000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid  Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
60000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Pan African Resources PLC 
 
                                           Equity shares 
1       Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid              (commercial    GB0004300496 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
130000    Sprott Physical Uranium ETC Securities; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2937253818 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
212000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
73000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
26500     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
36000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
1345000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
3000000000  6.75% Notes due 13/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and debt-like XS2974126042 --  
       of INR100,000 each)                          securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
1900     WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
74500     WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
29000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
46700     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
130500    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
45900     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12200     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
16700     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1200     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5500     WisdomTree Corn; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB441 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
347800    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2000     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
56700     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
7500     WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00BP2PWW32 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
38500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12880000   WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12000     WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYK92 --

