DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 09-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 09/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC 8000000 Closed-ended (Block Income Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid investment funds GB00B2PP3J36 -- Listing) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 105000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 15000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 55000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Securitised 627968 Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL133665 due 30/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered derivatives XS3133313265 -- in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Securitised 649807 Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL133599 due 01/12/2031; fully paid; (Registered derivatives XS3133290463 -- in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Absa Group Limited Fixed Rate Reset Callable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 08/06/2036; Debt and debt-like 150000000 fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and securities XS3225241457 -- integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: Atlas Metals Group plc 2463408 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BS2GR553 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 1210000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 60000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: Pan African Resources PLC Equity shares 1 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid (commercial GB0004300496 -- companies) Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 130000 Sprott Physical Uranium ETC Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2937253818 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 212000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities 73000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 26500 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities 36000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 1345000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 3000000000 6.75% Notes due 13/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS2974126042 -- of INR100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 1900 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 74500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 29000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 46700 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 130500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 45900 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 12200 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 16700 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 1200 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 6000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 5500 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities 347800 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 56700 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BP2PWW32 -- securities 38500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 12880000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 12000 WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYK92 --

