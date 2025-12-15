The first new build in Windstar's Star Class enters her final phase before December 2025 debut

Windstar Cruises has officially taken ownership of its newest all-suite yacht, Star Seeker, following a handover ceremony on December 15 at the WestSEA Shipyard in Viana do Castelo, Portugal. The 224-guest yacht is the first new build in Windstar's Star Class and marks a major milestone in the small ship cruise line's ongoing fleet expansion.

Mario Ferreira and Christopher Prelog raise a glass of champagne in celebration of the official handover of Star Seeker from the WestSEA shipyard to Windstar Cruises

The ceremony formalized the transfer of ownership. Representing Windstar were President Chris Prelog, Chief Operating Officer Stijn Creupelandt, Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava and Vice President of Expansion Projects John Gunner, who oversaw the shipbuilding program. Also in attendance were Captain Tom Schofield and his team who have been instrumental in preparing Star Seeker for delivery, reflecting the dedication and expertise of Windstar's crew-an essential part of the brand's guest experience. They were joined by senior representatives of the Portuguese shipyard that brought the yacht to life.

"Taking delivery of a new ship is one of the most meaningful moments in a shipbuilding journey," says Prelog. "From the float out to the handover, we've seen Star Seeker take shape with extraordinary craftsmanship. The WestSEA team and Mario Ferreira with Mystic Cruises team have been incredible partners throughout this process, and our crew, led by Captain Schofield, has worked tirelessly to ensure the yacht is delivered in exceptional condition. We cannot wait to welcome guests aboard in just a few short weeks."

"Watching Star Seeker evolve from concept to completion has been a point of pride for everyone at WestSEA," says Ferreira."Windstar challenged us to build a yacht that could reach new destinations, deliver exceptional comfort and operate responsibly. We're proud to hand her over today knowing she will bring guests closer to the world in ways only a small ship can."

Star Seeker now enters its final preparations ahead of its December 2025 debut, beginning with a Maiden Voyage from Málaga, Spain, across the Atlantic to Miami, now home to Windstar Cruises' corporate headquarters, where a christening ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 15th. Star Seeker will then venture to the Caribbean for a celebratory inaugural season before its highly anticipated return to Alaska and Japan later in the year.

Designed for Discovery

Continuing in Windstar's tradition of intimate, destination-forward cruising, Star Seeker introduces several firsts, as well as enhancements across accommodations, dining, wellness and adventure, including:

112 ocean-view suites, nearly all with a full private veranda or a floor-to-ceiling infinity window, plus two new Horizon Owner's suites with wrap-around balconies.

Expansive open decks designed for scenic views and wildlife spotting opportunities.

Five dining venues, including the new Mediterranean-Asian inspired Basil Bamboo.

WorldSpa by Windstar, featuring an upper-level entrance and a full suite of transformative wellness and fitness experiences.

Windstar's newly reimagined Marina, turning the ocean into a personal playground.

Star Seeker also incorporates the latest sustainability and safety technology, including tier III Nox-rated Rolls Royce engines, pump jet thrusters, forward-facing sonar, shore power connectivity, and advanced wastewater treatment systems that meet the most stringent global standards. Every element of the ship reflects Windstar's commitment to preserving the environment while delivering unforgettable experiences.

Where Star Seeker Will Sail

After her January 15, 2026 christening in Miami, Star Seeker will begin an inaugural season in the Caribbean, calling on both marquee ports and small islands that larger ships can't reach. Early itineraries include the Dominican Republic, the British Virgin Islands, San Juan and calls to Iles des Saintes, Bequia, Mayreau, Pigeon Island and immersive experiences in colonial cities like Santo Domingo and Cartagena.

Star Seeker then sails north for a full Alaska season, where the yacht's compact size and expansive open decks are perfect for glacier viewing and wildlife encounters. Guests can kayak beside icebergs or explore by Zodiac directly from the innovative Marina supported by Windstar's knowledgeable Expedition Guides.

In late 2026 and 2027, Star Seeker will make its way to Japan, offering culturally immersive itineraries that pair marquee cities with lesser-visited destinations known for traditional arts, cuisine and local experiences. There are also exciting new destination enhancements like a brand-new Mystery Cruise, where guests embark in Hokkaido and disembark in Osaka, with each port revealed only days in advance. Japan will also feature a Destination Discovery Event in Tomonoura, where Windstar guests will explore Edo-period streets with exclusive access to samurai sword performances, tea ceremonies, calligraphy workshops, and private entry into historic residences.

A New Chapter for Windstar

Star Seeker will be followed by sister yacht Star Explorer, debuting in December 2026. Built with the same advanced environmental systems, the two yachts open new possibilities for itineraries in Alaska, Asia and other remote regions while expanding Windstar's signature small-ship comfort and personalized service.

How to Book a Windstar cruise: To plan a small ship cruise with Windstar book online here, contact a travel advisor, reach out to Windstar Cruises by phone at 866-258-7245, or request a call by a Windstar vacation planner.

About Windstar Cruises

For four decades, Windstar Cruises has been reimagining small-ship cruising with a distinctive blend of relaxed luxury and genuine connection to the world's most captivating destinations. From its origins with motor sailing yachts tailored for upscale yet casual travel, Windstar has grown into a diverse fleet of three Star Class all-suite yachts and three Wind Class sailing yachts, offering voyages that are both intimate and inspiring. Two highly anticipated new yachts, Star Seeker and Star Explorer, set to debut in December 2025 and 2026, expand the fleet to eight yachts accommodating 150-350 guests. Windstar's legendary Wind Class sailing yachts are also undergoing a meticulous two-phase redesign to be completed by 2027. Windstar yachts sail to more than 330 ports across Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Alaska, Canada and New England, Japan, the South Pacific, and Asia. Unlike most cruise lines, Windstar sails year-round in the Mediterranean and Tahiti, offering different destination experiences seasonally. Each Windstar voyage is designed to immerse guests in authentic cultural experiences, all while delivering the comfort, service, and style that define the Windstar difference.

Windstar Cruises is proud to be part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, a distinguished group of global hospitality and travel companies with a legacy spanning over a hundred years. Xanterra operates iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Death Valley. The Xanterra Travel Collection is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.

