Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - ATERRA Metals Inc. (CSE: ATC) (OTCQB: CSSCF) (formerly Cascada Silver Corp.) ("ATERRA" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed its name change to ATERRA Metals Inc.

ATERRA common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the Company's new name at the start of trading on December 16, 2025. In connection with the name change, the ticker symbol for the ATERRA common shares listed on the CSE will be changed to 'ATC'. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares, effective at the start of trading on December 16, 2025, will be CA04681G1028. For the time being, ATERRA common shares will continue to trade under the symbol 'CCSCF' on the OTCQB Venture Market.

About ATERRA Metals Inc.

ATERRA Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. The Company's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

