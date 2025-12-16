

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The loonie fell to a 6-day low of 112.48 against the yen and near a 2-week low of 1.6196 against the euro.



The loonie weakened to 1.3788 against the greenback, from an early 3-month high of 1.3748.



The loonie is seen finding support around 110.00 against the yen, 1.64 against the euro and 1.40 against the greenback.



