Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      479.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      473.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      477.0392p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,018,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,028,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 477.0392

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
166               477.00     08:11:11          00030408419TRDU0      XLON 
 
353               477.00     08:11:11          00030408420TRDU0      XLON 
 
70                477.00     08:11:11          00030408421TRDU0      XLON 
 
617               474.60     08:17:49          00030408430TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               475.60     08:25:31          00030408441TRDU0      XLON 
 
609               474.60     08:29:52          00030408444TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               474.00     08:29:52          00030408445TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               478.60     08:48:28          00030408459TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               477.20     08:54:00          00030408480TRDU0      XLON 
 
613               477.40     08:54:00          00030408479TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               477.40     08:54:00          00030408478TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                476.20     09:15:41          00030408550TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               476.20     09:20:38          00030408556TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                476.20     09:22:55          00030408562TRDU0      XLON 
 
405               476.20     09:22:55          00030408561TRDU0      XLON 
 
49                476.20     09:23:02          00030408563TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               477.80     09:57:10          00030408631TRDU0      XLON 
 
118               478.00     09:57:10          00030408630TRDU0      XLON 
 
597               478.00     09:57:10          00030408629TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,341              478.00     09:57:10          00030408628TRDU0      XLON 
 
939               478.00     09:57:10          00030408627TRDU0      XLON 
 
402               478.00     09:57:10          00030408626TRDU0      XLON 
 
159               477.60     10:18:33          00030408667TRDU0      XLON 
 
307               477.60     10:20:34          00030408669TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               477.60     10:20:34          00030408668TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               479.00     10:44:42          00030408712TRDU0      XLON 
 
313               479.00     10:44:42          00030408711TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,116              479.00     10:44:42          00030408710TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,289              479.00     10:44:42          00030408709TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               479.00     11:08:09          00030408762TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               479.00     11:17:01          00030408804TRDU0      XLON 
 
265               478.20     11:17:02          00030408805TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,025              479.40     11:42:55          00030408863TRDU0      XLON 
 
345               479.40     11:42:55          00030408862TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               479.40     11:42:55          00030408861TRDU0      XLON 
 
217               479.40     11:42:55          00030408860TRDU0      XLON 
 
632               478.20     11:51:49          00030408882TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                478.00     11:51:49          00030408887TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                478.00     11:51:49          00030408886TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                478.00     11:51:49          00030408885TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                478.00     11:51:49          00030408884TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                478.00     11:51:49          00030408883TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,021              478.40     12:10:08          00030408903TRDU0      XLON 
 
308               478.40     12:10:08          00030408902TRDU0      XLON 
 
221               478.40     12:10:08          00030408901TRDU0      XLON 
 
453               477.80     12:24:41          00030408918TRDU0      XLON 
 
84                477.80     12:24:41          00030408917TRDU0      XLON 
 
176               477.40     12:24:41          00030408919TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                478.60     12:43:00          00030409039TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               478.60     12:43:00          00030409038TRDU0      XLON 
 
358               478.60     12:43:00          00030409037TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                478.60     12:43:00          00030409036TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                478.60     12:50:41          00030409081TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                478.60     12:50:41          00030409080TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                478.60     12:51:02          00030409084TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               478.60     12:51:02          00030409085TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                478.60     12:51:02          00030409086TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               478.80     12:59:10          00030409115TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               478.40     13:08:57          00030409144TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               478.40     13:08:57          00030409143TRDU0      XLON 
 
447               478.80     13:20:45          00030409230TRDU0      XLON 
 
158               478.80     13:20:45          00030409229TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                478.00     13:21:06          00030409231TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               477.80     13:24:09          00030409254TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               477.80     13:33:58          00030409284TRDU0      XLON 
 
625               477.80     13:39:12          00030409288TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               477.80     13:45:10          00030409296TRDU0      XLON 
 
202               477.40     13:47:51          00030409300TRDU0      XLON 
 
313               477.40     13:47:51          00030409299TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
