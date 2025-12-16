DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 479.40p Highest price paid per share: 473.20p Lowest price paid per share: 477.0392p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,018,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,028,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 477.0392

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 166 477.00 08:11:11 00030408419TRDU0 XLON 353 477.00 08:11:11 00030408420TRDU0 XLON 70 477.00 08:11:11 00030408421TRDU0 XLON 617 474.60 08:17:49 00030408430TRDU0 XLON 517 475.60 08:25:31 00030408441TRDU0 XLON 609 474.60 08:29:52 00030408444TRDU0 XLON 594 474.00 08:29:52 00030408445TRDU0 XLON 569 478.60 08:48:28 00030408459TRDU0 XLON 560 477.20 08:54:00 00030408480TRDU0 XLON 613 477.40 08:54:00 00030408479TRDU0 XLON 585 477.40 08:54:00 00030408478TRDU0 XLON 12 476.20 09:15:41 00030408550TRDU0 XLON 521 476.20 09:20:38 00030408556TRDU0 XLON 10 476.20 09:22:55 00030408562TRDU0 XLON 405 476.20 09:22:55 00030408561TRDU0 XLON 49 476.20 09:23:02 00030408563TRDU0 XLON 594 477.80 09:57:10 00030408631TRDU0 XLON 118 478.00 09:57:10 00030408630TRDU0 XLON 597 478.00 09:57:10 00030408629TRDU0 XLON 1,341 478.00 09:57:10 00030408628TRDU0 XLON 939 478.00 09:57:10 00030408627TRDU0 XLON 402 478.00 09:57:10 00030408626TRDU0 XLON 159 477.60 10:18:33 00030408667TRDU0 XLON 307 477.60 10:20:34 00030408669TRDU0 XLON 256 477.60 10:20:34 00030408668TRDU0 XLON 116 479.00 10:44:42 00030408712TRDU0 XLON 313 479.00 10:44:42 00030408711TRDU0 XLON 1,116 479.00 10:44:42 00030408710TRDU0 XLON 1,289 479.00 10:44:42 00030408709TRDU0 XLON 598 479.00 11:08:09 00030408762TRDU0 XLON 575 479.00 11:17:01 00030408804TRDU0 XLON 265 478.20 11:17:02 00030408805TRDU0 XLON 1,025 479.40 11:42:55 00030408863TRDU0 XLON 345 479.40 11:42:55 00030408862TRDU0 XLON 500 479.40 11:42:55 00030408861TRDU0 XLON 217 479.40 11:42:55 00030408860TRDU0 XLON 632 478.20 11:51:49 00030408882TRDU0 XLON 1 478.00 11:51:49 00030408887TRDU0 XLON 15 478.00 11:51:49 00030408886TRDU0 XLON 1 478.00 11:51:49 00030408885TRDU0 XLON 19 478.00 11:51:49 00030408884TRDU0 XLON 1 478.00 11:51:49 00030408883TRDU0 XLON 1,021 478.40 12:10:08 00030408903TRDU0 XLON 308 478.40 12:10:08 00030408902TRDU0 XLON 221 478.40 12:10:08 00030408901TRDU0 XLON 453 477.80 12:24:41 00030408918TRDU0 XLON 84 477.80 12:24:41 00030408917TRDU0 XLON 176 477.40 12:24:41 00030408919TRDU0 XLON 16 478.60 12:43:00 00030409039TRDU0 XLON 183 478.60 12:43:00 00030409038TRDU0 XLON 358 478.60 12:43:00 00030409037TRDU0 XLON 7 478.60 12:43:00 00030409036TRDU0 XLON 22 478.60 12:50:41 00030409081TRDU0 XLON 4 478.60 12:50:41 00030409080TRDU0 XLON 16 478.60 12:51:02 00030409084TRDU0 XLON 553 478.60 12:51:02 00030409085TRDU0 XLON 59 478.60 12:51:02 00030409086TRDU0 XLON 581 478.80 12:59:10 00030409115TRDU0 XLON 582 478.40 13:08:57 00030409144TRDU0 XLON 558 478.40 13:08:57 00030409143TRDU0 XLON 447 478.80 13:20:45 00030409230TRDU0 XLON 158 478.80 13:20:45 00030409229TRDU0 XLON 5 478.00 13:21:06 00030409231TRDU0 XLON 571 477.80 13:24:09 00030409254TRDU0 XLON 607 477.80 13:33:58 00030409284TRDU0 XLON 625 477.80 13:39:12 00030409288TRDU0 XLON 585 477.80 13:45:10 00030409296TRDU0 XLON 202 477.40 13:47:51 00030409300TRDU0 XLON 313 477.40 13:47:51 00030409299TRDU0 XLON

