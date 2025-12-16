BIMobject AB: BIMobject AB has achieved a milestone of 1 million new registered users in just under 11 months

BIMobject AB (publ) has gained more than 1 million new registered users on its platform bimobject.com over the past 11 months, corresponding to a growth rate exceeding 20 percent and reaching a total of 6 million accumulated registered users. This is the fastest growth of 1 million new registered users in the company's history.



The growth has been achieved organically and reflects continued demand for BIMobject's digital product information and services among construction professionals globally. The expanding user base strengthens the platform's position as a key channel for manufacturers to reach architects and engineers at an early stage in construction projects.

"The strong organic growth in registered users demonstrates the continued relevance of our platform in a rapidly digitalizing construction industry," says Sofia Hylén, interim CEO of BIMobject AB.



BIMobject keeps strengthening its global platform for digital building product information by leveraging commercial synergies within its product range, as well as through continued product development.

For more information, please contact:

Sofia Hylén (Sundbom) - Interim CEO

Phone: +46 10 148 0165

E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

About BIMobject

The global leading provider of reliable product information for the construction industry

BIMobject AB is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable those who build to use the information at different stages of a construction project.



BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM.

Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB