

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil price fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on growing expectations of a 2026 supply glut.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.2 percent at $59.86 a barrel, dropping below $60 a barrel for the first time since May. WTI crude futures fell 1.2 percent to $55.97.



Expected inventory builds and continued efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war exerted downward pressure on oil prices.



Optimism over Ukraine peace talks prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed fresh progress in peace talks.



Following talks between European leaders and U.S. officials, Trump said 'we're closer now than we have been ever' to a Ukraine peace deal.



The U.S. President also said he spoke at length with Zelenskyy and that the talks were long and very good.



Under a U.S.-led peace deal, Ukraine would get security guarantees similar to those afforded NATO members, White House officials reportedly said.



Russia is open to Ukraine joining the European Union, but issues around territory remain, it was said.



A potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal could pave the way for the unwinding of Western sanctions against Moscow's energy trade and add to concerns over excess supply in the market.



