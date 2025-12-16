

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold drifted lower on Tuesday as investors waited for more clarity on the U.S. economic and rate outlook. Bullion also faced pressure from profit taking as hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal grew.



Spot gold dipped 0.6 percent to $4,281.77 per ounce after surging to a seven-week high in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $4,307.25.



The dollar was steady but held near recent lows amid bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates twice next year.



New York Fed President John Williams said Monday that monetary policy is well positioned for next year and he sees inflation moderating amid cooling in the job market.



Boston Fed President Susan Collins said last week's rate reduction was a close call and that she 'would want greater clarity about the inflation picture before adjusting policy further.'



Fed Governor Stephen Miran argued the policy stance is unnecessarily restrictive.



In economic news, the delayed monthly jobs report for November along with the October retail sales report will be in the spotlight later today, while the consumer price index for November is scheduled to be released on Thursday.



The data could impact the outlook for interest rates after the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting last Wednesday showed significant differences of opinion about further rate cuts.



Meanwhile, central banks including ECB, BOJ, BOE, Riksbank and Norges Bank are due to announce their monetary policy decisions this week.



On the geopolitical front, optimism over Ukraine peace talks prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed fresh progress in peace talks.



Following talks between European leaders and U.S. officials, Trump said 'we're closer now than we have been ever' to a Ukraine peace deal.



The U.S. President also said he spoke at length with Zelenskyy and that the talks were long and very good.



