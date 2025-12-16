

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 0.8762 against the euro, from an early near 2-week low of 0.8796.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 5-day highs of 1.3416 and 1.0683 from early lows of 1.3356 and 1.0633, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound edged up to 207.74 against yen from an early 8-day low of 206.77.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback, 1.08 against the franc and 210.00 against the yen.



