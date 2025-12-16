

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 16.12.2025 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG STARTS SOLID STATE WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 240 PENCE - CITIGROUP CUTS 3I GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 4750 (4800) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN STARTS BIG YELLOW WITH 'NEUTRAL' - PRICE TARGET 1120 PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES IMI PLC PRICE TARGET TO 3010 (2960) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - UBS CUTS VICTREX PRICE TARGET TO 575 (675) PENCE - 'SELL' - UBS RAISES JOHNSON MATTHEY PRICE TARGET TO 2200 (2100) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

© 2025 AFX News