

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon and politician Jimmy Lai, who was found guilty under the controversial national security law.



'I feel so badly. I spoke to President Xi about it and I asked to consider his release,' Trump told reporters.



'He's an older man, and he's not well. So I did put that request out. We'll see what happens,' Trump said about the 78-year-old British citizen.



A prominent critic of the Chinese Communist Party and the government, Lai has been in jail since he was arrested in August 2020 by the Hong Kong police on charges of violating the self-governed Chinese territory's new national security law, which prompted widespread criticism.



Convicted on national security charges, he faces life in prison.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Beijing to release Lai on humanitarian grounds.



Reports indicate that Lai's health has severely deteriorated during more than 1,800 days in prison, that too in solitary confinement at Hong Kong's Stanley Prison.



'The guilty verdict in Mr. Lai's national security case reflects the enforcement of Beijing's laws to silence those who seek to protect freedom of speech and other fundamental rights - rights that China pledged to uphold in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration,' Rubio said in a statement. Lai is not alone in facing punishment for defending these rights,' he added.



UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called for the immediately release of Lai.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News