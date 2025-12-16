

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced a $1.5 billion grant for infrastructure projects across the country.



Duffy announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity through Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grants for Fiscal Year 2026.



The merit criteria of BUILD grants will prioritize increasing safety measures and expanding transportation options for American families.



Funding is available to projects that beautify transportation infrastructure with context-appropriate design that enhance user experience while maintaining safety and operational efficiency; Improve roadway capacity and makes transportation more affordable; Improve the travel experience for families through dedicated facilities for mothers, accessibility for those with disabilities, intuitive design elements, clear signage, intuitive layouts, and predictable operations for caregivers; Facilitate tourism; and Support U.S. energy dominance.



