

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order designating illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemical as weapons of mass destruction.



The Order directs the Attorney General to immediately pursue criminal charges, sentencing enhancements, and sentencing variances in fentanyl trafficking cases.



Trump ordered the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury to pursue appropriate actions against relevant assets and financial institutions for those involved in or supporting the manufacture, distribution, and sale of illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals.



The Order directs the Secretary of Defense and Attorney General to determine whether the Department of Defense should provide enhanced national security resources to the Department of Justice as necessary during an emergency situation involving a weapon of mass destruction.



The Defense Secretary, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, must update their chemical incident response-related directives to include the fentanyl threat.



The Order directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to identify fentanyl smuggling networks using WMD and nonproliferation related threat intelligence.



The Presidential order is a key action by Trump in his administration's fight against the cartels and foreign networks that have turned fentanyl into the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45.



Illicit fentanyl is closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic, claiming the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, according to the White House.



Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equivalent to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.



Cartels and Foreign Terrorist Organizations use fentanyl profits to fund assassinations, terrorism, and insurgencies while waging armed conflict over trafficking routes and other facets of their operations.



