

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury has warned consumers to be alert against cyber-enabled scams and online fraud during holiday season.



The warning was given in an annual holiday advisory issued by the Treasury's Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection to help consumers protect themselves from the surge in cyber-enabled scams and online fraud.



As digital transactions and online shopping continue to grow, fraud losses have reached unprecedented levels, costing consumers and financial institutions tens of billions of dollars each year. Increasingly, scammers are also leveraging advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to impersonate trusted individuals or businesses, automate outreach, and make fraudulent schemes more convincing and harder to detect.



The Treasury urged consumers to stay vigilant, be proactive, and respond quickly if they believe they are being targeted.



'Scammers are exploiting digital platforms and emerging technology in increasingly sophisticated ways,' said Cory Wilson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for OCCIP. Financial losses from fraud and scams are in the billions and underscore just how serious this threat has become. Treasury is committed to combating fraud, and consumers play a critical role as well. We encourage consumers to stay aware, question unexpected messages or offers, and take the simple protective steps outlined in this advisory. A few moments spent verifying information or consulting a trusted friend or family member can prevent significant harm and help all of us fight back against fraud,' he added.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News