

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A new EU-funded report confirms that urgent bloc-level action is needed to tackle cardiovascular diseases, which is the European Union's number one killer.



The 'State of Cardiovascular Health in the EU' report reveals that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in the EU, accounting for one-third of all annual deaths and affecting over 60 million people.



These findings underline the importance of the upcoming Safe Hearts Plan - the first ever EU-wide plan to prevent and manage CVDs. The Safe Hearts Plan will provide a comprehensive policy framework to support EU Member States and stakeholders in improving cardiovascular health. Digital health tools, artificial intelligence and remote monitoring technologies also offer promising innovations. Taking a co-ordinated, people-centred approach - spanning from prevention to early diagnosis, treatment and post-acute support, can improve cardiovascular outcomes in Europe, and will be central to our upcoming Safe Hearts Plan, The European Commission said in a press release.



The annual economic impact of CVD in Europe is estimated at 282 billion euros, which is 2 percent of EU Gross Domestic Product, driven by premature mortality, lost productivity, and high healthcare costs.



Commission for Health and Animal Welfare, Olivér Várhelyi, said, 'The State of the Cardiovascular Health in the EU report, comes at crucial moment, providing robust evidence and analysis which underpins the urgent need for the Safe Hearts Plan to reverse trends that point towards a doubling of cardiovascular diseases by 2050.'



