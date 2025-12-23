Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Dow Jones News
23.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Official List

DJ Official List 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List 
23-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

23/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
2800     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like    IE00B40QP990 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
45000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
904000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
51000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid             debt-like    IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
211000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
396000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000000    GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid   debt-like    XS2617255760 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
110000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
502700    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: The Republic of Congo 
 
       9.875% Amortising Notes due 07/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
260000000   denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    XS3223166409 --  
       excess thereof)                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
310000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
29000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
252000    CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
       4.250% Global Notes due 19/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
100000000   denominations of GBP1,000 each)                     debt-like    XS3006188042 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       (MNT linked) Amortising 9.95% Notes due 23/12/2028; fully paid;     Debt and 
10000000   (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each)             debt-like    XS3259376534 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Callable 4.701% Notes due 23/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
50000000   denominations of USD1,000,000 each)                   debt-like    XS3258505406 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by QLM LIFE &    Securitised 
6000000    MEDICAL INSURANCE CO WLL due 31/12/2026; fully paid; (Registered in   derivatives   XS3259256983 --  
       denominations of USD0.69 each) 
 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by ALMARAI CO JSC  Securitised 
400000    due 31/12/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD11.51   derivatives   XS3261075900 --  
       each) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2500000    Securities due 23/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3166999444 --  
       bearer of GBP1 each)                           derivatives 
 
 
4275000    Securities due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3212627247 --  
       bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)                       derivatives 
 
 
7565800    Securities due 23/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3211234730 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                         derivatives 
 
 
10955000   Securities due 23/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3212627833 --  
       bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)                       derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
107000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
52000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid          debt-like    JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
453300    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
15500     WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTW01 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13500     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
38633800   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
