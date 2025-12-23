DJ Official List

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List 23-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 2800 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities Debt and 45000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 904000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 51000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 211000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 396000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 2000000 GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2617255760 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 110000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 502700 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: The Republic of Congo 9.875% Amortising Notes due 07/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 260000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like XS3223166409 -- excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 310000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Debt and 29000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 252000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.250% Global Notes due 19/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 100000000 denominations of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS3006188042 -- securities (MNT linked) Amortising 9.95% Notes due 23/12/2028; fully paid; Debt and 10000000 (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3259376534 -- securities Callable 4.701% Notes due 23/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 50000000 denominations of USD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3258505406 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by QLM LIFE & Securitised 6000000 MEDICAL INSURANCE CO WLL due 31/12/2026; fully paid; (Registered in derivatives XS3259256983 -- denominations of USD0.69 each) Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by ALMARAI CO JSC Securitised 400000 due 31/12/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD11.51 derivatives XS3261075900 -- each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 23/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3166999444 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives 4275000 Securities due 30/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3212627247 -- bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives 7565800 Securities due 23/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3211234730 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 10955000 Securities due 23/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3212627833 -- bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 107000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 52000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 1000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities Debt and 453300 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 15500 WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTW01 -- securities Debt and 13500 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 38633800 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 --

