DJ VVV Sports Limited: Result of General Meeting - Completion of Acquisition of R3 Sport Limited

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) VVV Sports Limited: Result of General Meeting - Completion of Acquisition of R3 Sport Limited 29-Dec-2025 / 13:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 December 2025 VVV Sports Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Result of General Meeting - Completion of Acquisition of R3 Sport Limited VVV Sports Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with its ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (under the ticker VVV), is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed by Independent Shareholders at the General Meeting of the Company held earlier today. Following the passing of the Resolutions: -- the acquisition by the Company of R3 Sport has been completed, subject only to Admission, and the 300,000,000,Consideration Shares have been allotted to the Sellers. -- Campana has exercised the Campana Warrants and the 100 million Campana Warrant Shares have been allotted to Campana upon the payment of GBP1.2 million to the Company. -- Samuel (Sam) Robert Kemp and Olivia Nichols have respectively been appointed as an executive Director and a non-executive Director of the Company. Commenting, Jonathan Rowland, Executive Chairman of VVV, said: "This is another significant step towards becoming a leading Sports and Media Entertainment business specialising in Racket Sports and the fast-growing sports of Padel and Pickleball in particular. The acquisition of R3 Sport will bolster and enhance the offering of VVV Sports and continue the momentum built during 2025. In 2026 we will launch the Top Pickleball Series with the Wild Pickleball Agency and continue growing the R3 Sport brand in Padel and beyond, including Athlete Management, Tournaments, Venues, Brands and Media Production" Appointment of Directors Sam Kemp is an experienced operations and events leader with a strong track record across national governing bodies, sports participation and large-scale tournament delivery. As Managing Director of Operations, Tournaments and Events at R3 Sport, Sam has played a central role in shaping the organisation's rapid growth within the UK and international Padel landscape. Sam oversees the strategic and operational delivery of R3 Sport's projects, including the R3 Bullpadel Cup, a flagship international competition recognised for its strong player participation, high-quality delivery and professionalism. Sam has led the growth of the organisation's event portfolio, strengthened commercial partnerships and positioned R3 Sport as a leader within the UK Padel scene. Prior to joining R3 Sport, Sam held roles within national governing bodies, including England Netball and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), where he contributed to participation growth, workforce and technology development and the modernisation of competition structures. He brings a blend of corporate discipline and dynamic leadership with proven expertise in operational strategy, event management, product innovation and multi-stakeholder leadership. Olivia Nichols is a seasoned strategic leader with 28 years of global experience delivering high-impact marketing, partnership, and project management initiatives across sport, financial services, tech, and travel. With a strong foundation in the sports industry, she spent 12 years at Mubadala Investment Company leading global sponsorship strategy and brand campaigns, managing major partnerships with SailGP, Formula 1, and both ATP and WTA Tennis. Her earlier roles include leading marketing for Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and directing communications for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE. Her career spans senior roles at Emirates, Westpac, and Ouro Global, where she has consistently led cross-functional teams to drive brand growth, commercial value, and operational excellence through integrated marketing and end-to-end project delivery. Application for Admission and Total Voting Rights Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the Aquis Growth Market and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares are expected to commence on 30 December 2025. On Admission, the New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions hereafter declared, paid or made on the ordinary share capital of the Company. In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, following the allotment of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company now has 699,302,718 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Accordingly, the above figure of 699,302,718 Ordinary Shares may be used by Shareholders i as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Principal Shareholders Following the allotment of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company believes that the principal Shareholders in the Company are as follows: Shareholder Number of Ordinary Shares % of enlarged issued share capital Campana 200,000,000 28.59 Jonathan Rowland 190,303,580 27.21 Nikhil Mohindra 81,558,677 11.66 Liwathon Ltd 53,230,890 7.61 Linley Ltd 37,346,716 5.34

Words and expressions defined in the Circular have the same meaning in this announcement. A copy of the full text of the Circular is available at www.vvvsports.pro.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/ 2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Additional Director Disclosures

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Sam Kemp or Olivia Nichols that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Director Current Directorships/Partnerships Past Directorships/Partnerships Sam Kemp None None Olivia Nichols Project ON FZ LLC Caracoli (Holdings) Ltd Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Rowland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman of the Company b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name VVV Sports Limited b) LEI 213800OEUSH43X859D83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ordinary shares of no par value Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: VGG9470B1004 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of Ordinary Shares as consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) 190,303,580 Ordinary Shares at a deemed price of 1p per share Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume - Price n/a

