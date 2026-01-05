DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 512.00p Highest price paid per share: 501.50p Lowest price paid per share: 507.0231p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,486,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,560,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 507.0231

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 570 509.50 08:10:02 00030428374TRDU0 XLON 602 508.50 08:11:16 00030428375TRDU0 XLON 592 507.50 08:11:17 00030428376TRDU0 XLON 617 512.00 08:30:56 00030428401TRDU0 XLON 1153 511.00 08:36:12 00030428405TRDU0 XLON 540 510.00 08:49:50 00030428431TRDU0 XLON 569 510.00 08:49:50 00030428432TRDU0 XLON 8 507.00 09:03:27 00030428453TRDU0 XLON 291 507.00 09:03:27 00030428454TRDU0 XLON 279 507.00 09:03:27 00030428455TRDU0 XLON 1085 506.00 09:13:13 00030428457TRDU0 XLON 585 505.00 09:17:03 00030428458TRDU0 XLON 230 505.00 09:23:52 00030428464TRDU0 XLON 354 505.00 09:23:52 00030428465TRDU0 XLON 556 504.00 09:31:45 00030428485TRDU0 XLON 602 503.50 09:36:43 00030428487TRDU0 XLON 1 502.00 09:49:44 00030428510TRDU0 XLON 441 503.50 09:56:08 00030428529TRDU0 XLON 4 503.50 09:56:08 00030428530TRDU0 XLON 95 503.50 09:56:08 00030428531TRDU0 XLON 1061 503.50 10:00:42 00030428540TRDU0 XLON 577 503.50 10:00:42 00030428541TRDU0 XLON 1696 503.00 10:24:00 00030428582TRDU0 XLON 273 503.50 10:48:10 00030428599TRDU0 XLON 323 503.50 10:48:10 00030428600TRDU0 XLON 1126 502.50 10:48:52 00030428604TRDU0 XLON 554 501.50 11:13:20 00030428639TRDU0 XLON 202 502.00 11:24:46 00030428654TRDU0 XLON 91 502.00 11:24:46 00030428655TRDU0 XLON 3 502.00 11:24:46 00030428656TRDU0 XLON 244 502.00 11:24:46 00030428657TRDU0 XLON 3 502.00 11:25:50 00030428659TRDU0 XLON 399 503.50 11:50:05 00030428682TRDU0 XLON 135 503.50 11:50:05 00030428683TRDU0 XLON 31 503.50 11:50:20 00030428684TRDU0 XLON 2 503.50 11:50:20 00030428685TRDU0 XLON 283 504.50 11:50:41 00030428693TRDU0 XLON 163 504.50 11:50:41 00030428694TRDU0 XLON 632 504.50 11:50:41 00030428695TRDU0 XLON 665 504.00 11:50:45 00030428696TRDU0 XLON 922 504.00 11:50:45 00030428697TRDU0 XLON 574 505.50 12:18:44 00030428752TRDU0 XLON 28 506.00 12:26:34 00030428764TRDU0 XLON 225 506.50 12:27:02 00030428765TRDU0 XLON 309 506.50 12:27:02 00030428766TRDU0 XLON 15 507.50 12:34:26 00030428771TRDU0 XLON 1,463 507.00 12:34:30 00030428772TRDU0 XLON 305 508.50 12:54:29 00030428830TRDU0 XLON 229 508.50 12:54:29 00030428831TRDU0 XLON 25 508.50 13:01:19 00030428837TRDU0 XLON 596 508.50 13:01:19 00030428838TRDU0 XLON 1,049 508.50 13:01:38 00030428841TRDU0 XLON 519 509.00 13:22:13 00030428861TRDU0 XLON 9 509.00 13:22:13 00030428862TRDU0 XLON 32 509.00 13:22:13 00030428863TRDU0 XLON 1,660 508.00 13:22:26 00030428864TRDU0 XLON 564 506.50 13:44:54 00030428887TRDU0 XLON 1,689 506.50 13:44:54 00030428888TRDU0 XLON 15 506.50 14:12:46 00030428921TRDU0 XLON 3 507.50 14:13:09 00030428922TRDU0 XLON 620 507.50 14:13:09 00030428923TRDU0 XLON 192 507.50 14:14:03 00030428924TRDU0 XLON 407 507.50 14:14:03 00030428925TRDU0 XLON 357 508.00 14:19:49 00030428938TRDU0 XLON 2 508.00 14:19:49 00030428939TRDU0 XLON 619 509.00 14:27:21 00030428959TRDU0 XLON 530 509.00 14:29:16 00030428962TRDU0 XLON 2,022 509.00 14:30:20 00030428967TRDU0 XLON 765 509.50 14:41:32 00030429058TRDU0 XLON

