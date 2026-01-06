Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Redemption Price

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Redemption Price

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER ('LEI'): 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

6 January 2026

REDEMPTION PRICE

As per the Company's announcement on 3 December 2025, the total number of Ordinary Shares in respect of which the Company received valid redemption requests for the 31 December 2025 Redemption Point was 92,088 (representing 0.23% of the issued share capital as at 5 January 2026).

The calculated Redemption Price is 148.99 pence per Ordinary Share. All shareholders who validly applied to have their Ordinary Shares redeemed will receive this Redemption Price per Ordinary Share (the "Redemption Price").

All 92,088 of the Ordinary Shares subject to valid redemption requests have been matched with buyers and will be sold at the calculated Redemption Price. All shareholders who validly applied to have their Ordinary Shares redeemed and have had their Ordinary Shares sold to buyers will receive this Redemption Price per Ordinary Share.

It is expected that dispatch of payments in respect of all valid redemption requests will be made on or before 15 January 2026.

Following this redemption, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 39,214,329 Ordinary Shares, of which no Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 39,214,329.

This total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles of Association, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

JTC (UK) Limited

The Scalpel, 18 th Floor

52 Lime Street

London

EC3M 7AF

+44 207 409 0181

Registrar

Computershare Investor Services PLC +44 (0) 370 702 0000

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol

BS13 8AE


© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.