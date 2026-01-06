Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Redemption Price

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER ('LEI'): 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

6 January 2026

REDEMPTION PRICE

As per the Company's announcement on 3 December 2025, the total number of Ordinary Shares in respect of which the Company received valid redemption requests for the 31 December 2025 Redemption Point was 92,088 (representing 0.23% of the issued share capital as at 5 January 2026).

The calculated Redemption Price is 148.99 pence per Ordinary Share. All shareholders who validly applied to have their Ordinary Shares redeemed will receive this Redemption Price per Ordinary Share (the "Redemption Price").

All 92,088 of the Ordinary Shares subject to valid redemption requests have been matched with buyers and will be sold at the calculated Redemption Price. All shareholders who validly applied to have their Ordinary Shares redeemed and have had their Ordinary Shares sold to buyers will receive this Redemption Price per Ordinary Share.

It is expected that dispatch of payments in respect of all valid redemption requests will be made on or before 15 January 2026.

Following this redemption, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 39,214,329 Ordinary Shares, of which no Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 39,214,329.

This total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles of Association, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

JTC (UK) Limited The Scalpel, 18 th Floor 52 Lime Street London EC3M 7AF +44 207 409 0181

Registrar

Computershare Investor Services PLC +44 (0) 370 702 0000

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol

BS13 8AE