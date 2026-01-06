Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
06.01.26 | 08:59
5,750 Euro
-0,86 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8506,30009:43
Dow Jones News
06.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

 Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      41,484 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      519.50p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      509.50p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      514.0453p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,527,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,518,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 41,484

Volume weighted average price (pence): 514.0453

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
239               513.00     08:13:14          00030429598TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               512.50     08:15:45          00030429620TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               515.00     08:22:33          00030429645TRDU0      XLON 
 
1438               514.00     08:29:55          00030429682TRDU0      XLON 
 
293               512.50     08:32:18          00030429685TRDU0      XLON 
 
251               512.50     08:32:18          00030429686TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               512.50     08:47:49          00030429769TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                512.00     08:47:51          00030429770TRDU0      XLON 
 
725               512.00     08:59:21          00030429818TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               512.00     09:44:00          00030429940TRDU0      XLON 
 
456               512.00     09:44:00          00030429941TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               512.00     09:44:00          00030429942TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               512.00     09:44:00          00030429943TRDU0      XLON 
 
705               513.00     09:53:38          00030430028TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                513.00     09:53:38          00030430029TRDU0      XLON 
 
419               514.00     09:54:13          00030430030TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               513.50     09:54:15          00030430031TRDU0      XLON 
 
113               514.50     09:55:36          00030430035TRDU0      XLON 
 
700               514.50     09:55:36          00030430036TRDU0      XLON 
 
261               514.50     09:55:36          00030430037TRDU0      XLON 
 
640               514.00     10:00:10          00030430043TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               514.00     10:00:10          00030430044TRDU0      XLON 
 
700               514.00     10:00:10          00030430045TRDU0      XLON 
 
182               514.00     10:00:10          00030430046TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               512.50     10:12:17          00030430100TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               511.00     10:30:57          00030430172TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               511.00     10:30:57          00030430173TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               511.00     10:30:57          00030430174TRDU0      XLON 
 
495               511.00     10:54:47          00030430260TRDU0      XLON 
 
74                511.00     10:54:47          00030430261TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                511.00     11:10:14          00030430295TRDU0      XLON 
 
874               511.00     11:12:39          00030430301TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               511.00     11:12:39          00030430302TRDU0      XLON 
 
635               511.00     11:12:39          00030430303TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                511.00     11:12:39          00030430304TRDU0      XLON 
 
267               511.00     11:12:39          00030430305TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                511.50     11:36:40          00030430368TRDU0      XLON 
 
317               511.50     11:36:40          00030430369TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               509.50     11:36:40          00030430370TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               509.50     11:36:40          00030430371TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               510.00     11:58:34          00030430447TRDU0      XLON 
 
455               510.00     11:58:34          00030430448TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               510.50     12:07:34          00030430477TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                511.50     12:17:01          00030430492TRDU0      XLON 
 
45                514.00     12:32:28          00030430564TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                514.00     12:32:28          00030430565TRDU0      XLON 
 
331               514.00     12:32:46          00030430574TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,589              514.00     12:32:46          00030430575TRDU0      XLON 
 
161               514.00     12:32:48          00030430576TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               514.00     12:32:48          00030430577TRDU0      XLON 
 
231               514.00     12:32:48          00030430578TRDU0      XLON 
 
208               514.50     12:56:00          00030430692TRDU0      XLON 
 
299               514.00     12:58:32          00030430699TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                515.00     13:04:33          00030430725TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               515.00     13:04:33          00030430726TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               515.00     13:04:38          00030430727TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               515.00     13:15:59          00030430759TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               515.00     13:22:28          00030430765TRDU0      XLON 
 
931               514.00     13:23:27          00030430766TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               513.00     13:34:26          00030430787TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               513.00     13:34:26          00030430788TRDU0      XLON 
 
86                512.50     13:46:56          00030430816TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,016              514.00     13:59:05          00030430927TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,064              514.00     13:59:05          00030430928TRDU0      XLON 
 
994               514.00     13:59:05          00030430929TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               515.50     14:19:59          00030431111TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               515.50     14:26:35          00030431176TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               516.00     14:30:34          00030431267TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                515.50     14:30:35          00030431268TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

531               515.50     14:30:35          00030431269TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               515.50     14:30:35          00030431270TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               518.00     14:38:43          00030431391TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,135              518.00     14:38:43          00030431392TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               516.00     14:43:02          00030431476TRDU0      XLON 
 
632               515.50     14:48:59          00030431562TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               514.50     14:50:47          00030431572TRDU0      XLON 
 
430               514.50     14:50:47          00030431573TRDU0      XLON 
 
441               515.00     14:57:21          00030431675TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               515.00     14:57:21          00030431676TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,162              515.50     15:02:11          00030431747TRDU0      XLON 
 
329               515.00     15:09:31          00030431939TRDU0      XLON 
 
185               516.00     15:11:00          00030431963TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               516.00     15:17:03          00030432065TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               516.00     15:17:03          00030432066TRDU0      XLON 
 
616               519.50     15:27:28          00030432289TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               519.50     15:27:28          00030432290TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               519.00     15:27:28          00030432291TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               518.00     15:34:31          00030432436TRDU0      XLON 
 
624               517.50     15:37:23          00030432498TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 413781 
EQS News ID:  2254910 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2254910&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.