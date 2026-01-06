Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 41,484 Ordinary shares purchased: 519.50p Highest price paid per share: 509.50p Lowest price paid per share: 514.0453p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,527,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,518,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 41,484

Volume weighted average price (pence): 514.0453

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 239 513.00 08:13:14 00030429598TRDU0 XLON 564 512.50 08:15:45 00030429620TRDU0 XLON 607 515.00 08:22:33 00030429645TRDU0 XLON 1438 514.00 08:29:55 00030429682TRDU0 XLON 293 512.50 08:32:18 00030429685TRDU0 XLON 251 512.50 08:32:18 00030429686TRDU0 XLON 587 512.50 08:47:49 00030429769TRDU0 XLON 3 512.00 08:47:51 00030429770TRDU0 XLON 725 512.00 08:59:21 00030429818TRDU0 XLON 180 512.00 09:44:00 00030429940TRDU0 XLON 456 512.00 09:44:00 00030429941TRDU0 XLON 532 512.00 09:44:00 00030429942TRDU0 XLON 547 512.00 09:44:00 00030429943TRDU0 XLON 705 513.00 09:53:38 00030430028TRDU0 XLON 15 513.00 09:53:38 00030430029TRDU0 XLON 419 514.00 09:54:13 00030430030TRDU0 XLON 100 513.50 09:54:15 00030430031TRDU0 XLON 113 514.50 09:55:36 00030430035TRDU0 XLON 700 514.50 09:55:36 00030430036TRDU0 XLON 261 514.50 09:55:36 00030430037TRDU0 XLON 640 514.00 10:00:10 00030430043TRDU0 XLON 192 514.00 10:00:10 00030430044TRDU0 XLON 700 514.00 10:00:10 00030430045TRDU0 XLON 182 514.00 10:00:10 00030430046TRDU0 XLON 584 512.50 10:12:17 00030430100TRDU0 XLON 550 511.00 10:30:57 00030430172TRDU0 XLON 530 511.00 10:30:57 00030430173TRDU0 XLON 527 511.00 10:30:57 00030430174TRDU0 XLON 495 511.00 10:54:47 00030430260TRDU0 XLON 74 511.00 10:54:47 00030430261TRDU0 XLON 1 511.00 11:10:14 00030430295TRDU0 XLON 874 511.00 11:12:39 00030430301TRDU0 XLON 537 511.00 11:12:39 00030430302TRDU0 XLON 635 511.00 11:12:39 00030430303TRDU0 XLON 15 511.00 11:12:39 00030430304TRDU0 XLON 267 511.00 11:12:39 00030430305TRDU0 XLON 12 511.50 11:36:40 00030430368TRDU0 XLON 317 511.50 11:36:40 00030430369TRDU0 XLON 548 509.50 11:36:40 00030430370TRDU0 XLON 566 509.50 11:36:40 00030430371TRDU0 XLON 149 510.00 11:58:34 00030430447TRDU0 XLON 455 510.00 11:58:34 00030430448TRDU0 XLON 571 510.50 12:07:34 00030430477TRDU0 XLON 2 511.50 12:17:01 00030430492TRDU0 XLON 45 514.00 12:32:28 00030430564TRDU0 XLON 22 514.00 12:32:28 00030430565TRDU0 XLON 331 514.00 12:32:46 00030430574TRDU0 XLON 1,589 514.00 12:32:46 00030430575TRDU0 XLON 161 514.00 12:32:48 00030430576TRDU0 XLON 547 514.00 12:32:48 00030430577TRDU0 XLON 231 514.00 12:32:48 00030430578TRDU0 XLON 208 514.50 12:56:00 00030430692TRDU0 XLON 299 514.00 12:58:32 00030430699TRDU0 XLON 1 515.00 13:04:33 00030430725TRDU0 XLON 544 515.00 13:04:33 00030430726TRDU0 XLON 538 515.00 13:04:38 00030430727TRDU0 XLON 531 515.00 13:15:59 00030430759TRDU0 XLON 576 515.00 13:22:28 00030430765TRDU0 XLON 931 514.00 13:23:27 00030430766TRDU0 XLON 528 513.00 13:34:26 00030430787TRDU0 XLON 531 513.00 13:34:26 00030430788TRDU0 XLON 86 512.50 13:46:56 00030430816TRDU0 XLON 1,016 514.00 13:59:05 00030430927TRDU0 XLON 1,064 514.00 13:59:05 00030430928TRDU0 XLON 994 514.00 13:59:05 00030430929TRDU0 XLON 531 515.50 14:19:59 00030431111TRDU0 XLON 542 515.50 14:26:35 00030431176TRDU0 XLON 529 516.00 14:30:34 00030431267TRDU0 XLON 15 515.50 14:30:35 00030431268TRDU0 XLON

531 515.50 14:30:35 00030431269TRDU0 XLON 589 515.50 14:30:35 00030431270TRDU0 XLON 574 518.00 14:38:43 00030431391TRDU0 XLON 1,135 518.00 14:38:43 00030431392TRDU0 XLON 580 516.00 14:43:02 00030431476TRDU0 XLON 632 515.50 14:48:59 00030431562TRDU0 XLON 192 514.50 14:50:47 00030431572TRDU0 XLON 430 514.50 14:50:47 00030431573TRDU0 XLON 441 515.00 14:57:21 00030431675TRDU0 XLON 100 515.00 14:57:21 00030431676TRDU0 XLON 1,162 515.50 15:02:11 00030431747TRDU0 XLON 329 515.00 15:09:31 00030431939TRDU0 XLON 185 516.00 15:11:00 00030431963TRDU0 XLON 539 516.00 15:17:03 00030432065TRDU0 XLON 545 516.00 15:17:03 00030432066TRDU0 XLON 616 519.50 15:27:28 00030432289TRDU0 XLON 584 519.50 15:27:28 00030432290TRDU0 XLON 561 519.00 15:27:28 00030432291TRDU0 XLON 587 518.00 15:34:31 00030432436TRDU0 XLON 624 517.50 15:37:23 00030432498TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

