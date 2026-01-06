Financial Conduct Authority: -4

Anzeige
Dow Jones News
06.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
06-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

06/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
103800    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4000     Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like    IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
70000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
51500     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4556L06 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
199000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
190000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
44000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4556L06 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid             debt-like    IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
972000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares VI plc 
 
       iShares US Large Cap Max Buffer Dec UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares of No Par Open-ended 
        Value; fully paid                             investment   IE000Y1595P8 --  
                                            companies 
 
 
       iShares US Large Cap Moderate Buffer Dec UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares of No Open-ended 
        Par Value; fully paid                           investment   IE000Z5YU8X3 --  
                                            companies 

Issuer Name: Octopus Apollo VCT Plc 
 
                                            Closed-ended 
6274455    Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each; fully paid                 investment   GB00B17B3479 --  
                                            funds 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
50000     GraniteShares 3x Short Barclays Daily ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS3081792064 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Pensana Plc 
 
1133106    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BKM0ZJ18 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: Defence Holdings PLC 
 
45000000   Ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BMWVF760 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: East Star Resources Plc 
 
25590545   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid                Equity shares  GB00BN92HZ16 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: Altona Rare Earths Plc 
 
5000000    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                  Equity shares  GB00BFZNKV91 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 
 
3711401    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BPJGTF16 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000     Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS3087774306 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
12000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
1450     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: LOVELACE 01 CBP PLC 
 
       Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid;  Debt and 
4425000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like    XS3241808263 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                          securities 
 
 
       Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid;  Debt and 
367290000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like    XS3241807885 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                          securities 
 
 
       Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid;  Debt and 
39827000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like    XS3241807968 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                          securities 
 
 
       Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid;  Debt and 
13276000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like    XS3241808008 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                          securities 
 
 
       Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid;  Debt and 
8850000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like    XS3241808180 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                          securities 
 
 
       Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid;  Debt and 
4425000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like    XS3241809154 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                          securities 
 
 
       Class Z Mortgage Backed Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
4436000    denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of     debt-like    XS3241810590 --

GBP1,000)                                 securities 
 
 
       Class X Notes due 25/12/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
6638000    GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)        debt-like    XS3241810673 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL MASANE AL   Securitised 
200000    KOBRA MINING CO due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations derivatives   XS3267876632 --  
       of USD23.82 each) 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 20/01/2031; fully paid;  Debt and 
6786898    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples  debt-like    XS3167409526 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)        securities 
 
 
       Equity Index Linked Notes due 06/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by   Securitised 
1919994    notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in   derivatives   XS3167410888 --  
       excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2500000    Securities due 06/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3167125171 --  
       bearer of GBP1,000 each)                         derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
9800     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
9000     WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid            debt-like    JE00BP2PWW32 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
11700     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5200     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
54600     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
12900     WisdomTree Corn; fully paid                        debt-like    JE00BN7KB441 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
28500     WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXT11 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
240500    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
74900     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY211 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
56000     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY328 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
8300     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
61000     WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KYH63 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
284000    WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid                 debt-like    GB00B15KY989 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
49000     WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                 debt-like    GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                  debt-like    GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
240800    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
63300     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2954     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
24700     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13900     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
19700     WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTF36 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
18701100   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
27700     WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BDD9QB77 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
86800     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
219300    WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                            securities

Debt and 
426800    WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
990000    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
60300     WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFTC05 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1090     WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid             debt-like    JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc 
 
123377    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid                Equity shares  GB00BQVXM815 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: MORGAN STANLEY 
 
       Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 04/05/2029; fully paid;     Debt and 
1250000000  (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like    XS3215634570 --  
       EUR1,000 in excess thereof)                        securities 
 
 
       3.149%/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 07/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 
1750000000  (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like    XS3215634810 --  
       EUR1,000 in excess thereof)                        securities 
 
 
       3.749%/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 07/11/2036; fully paid; Debt and 
1500000000  (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like    XS3215634901 --  
       EUR1,000 in excess thereof)                        securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
70000     IncomeShares Coinbase (COIN) Options ETP; fully paid           debt-like    XS2901886445 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
70000     Leverage Shares IncomeShares S&P500 Options (0DTE) ETP; fully paid    debt-like    XS2875106242 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities; fully Debt and 
17000     paid                                   debt-like    XS2944889109 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
610000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS2399367254 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities; fully Debt and 
60000     paid                                   debt-like    XS2944889109 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
641000    Leverage Shares - 2x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS2706221277 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
355000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS2399367254 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
750000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS2399367254 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
34000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS2399369896 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
750      Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid          debt-like    XS2663694680 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Avation PLC 
 
173618    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                  Equity shares  GB00B196F554 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
250000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
17500     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B1VS3002 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
49800     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                   debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13000     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B588CD74 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6800     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
104000    WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
79000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid     debt-like    JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13800     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
23000     (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid         debt-like    GB00B00FHZ82 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
25000     WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
17700     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    IE00B7XD2195 --

securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2200000    WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B8JF9153 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
19700     WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    IE00B8HGT870 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2740000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    XS2819843900 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
183000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
35000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
73000     WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    IE00B8K7KM88 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
252000    WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid         debt-like    XS2771642308 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
298600    WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid             debt-like    IE00BLRPRJ20 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2500000    WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid          debt-like    XS2771611840 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
17000     WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like    IE00BLS09N40 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000000   WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short; fully paid                 debt-like    IE00B8GKPP93 --  
                                            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 413778 
EQS News ID:  2254872 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2254872&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

© 2026 Dow Jones News
