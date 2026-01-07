Anzeige
SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal -2-

DJ SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal 
07-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
07/01/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from  
07/01/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                               Listing Category    ISIN 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0310167035 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Notes due 30/04/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0163871857 --  
USD500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like   XS0248605072 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
4.96% Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like   XS0144966453 --  
EUR100,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0147243033 --  
of CHF1,000 each)                                securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0310218630 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
2.97% Notes due 30/03/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like   XS0109641133 --  
CHF500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Capital Notes due 28/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0163559411 --  
USD50,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Capital Notes due 18/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0163190829 --  
USD500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0108113845 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0108110403 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0162163645 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0162163306 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0152459482 --  
of USD1,000 each)                                securities 
 
 
3.755% Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0160267943 --  
EUR100,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
1.00%/Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and debt-like   XS0160200282 --  
bearer of CHF500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.755% Capital Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0244965462 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0244712682 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0244713573 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0275308699 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0276627493 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/02/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0245361224 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0275466331 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0276872297 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.84% Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0158547827 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0157820480 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0294862809 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0157181966 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 22/03/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0210941539 --  
of GBP1,000,000 each)                              securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0247772352 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0247905846 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0247700445 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0247768327 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0303147788 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0279940166 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0301589387 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0303174675 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.505% Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0248135419 --  
EUR100,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0248255829 --  
of CHF500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
5.17% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0248256470 --  
USD500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0248255589 --  
of CHF500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 20/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0247517914 --

DJ SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal -2- 

of GBP100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0154563299 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0154752348 --  
of EUR10,000, EUR50,000 and EUR100,000 each)                   securities 
 
 
3.58% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like   XS0171627051 --  
CHF500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
2.6375% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0171627564 --  
CHF500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0249383877 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/04/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0252109722 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like   XS0248604265 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 09/06/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0257338607 --  
of USD100,0000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0249570473 --  
bearer of CHF500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0249385062 --  
EUR100,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0249469080 --  
of JPY10,000,000 each)                              securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/12/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0279938855 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0147242811 --  
of EUR10,000 each)                                securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0147242225 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0146872899 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0252174031 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/12/2016; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0249570713 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
3.415% Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0146371769 --  
CHF50,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0252782163 --  
of USD100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0254075988 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 11/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0281463967 --  
of GBP100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0282504793 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0282505097 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0281000439 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0280723841 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0280723684 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 29/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0139374606 --  
of USD50,000 each)                                securities 
 
 
3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0280728303 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
5.4125% Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0258079796 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0279701253 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0255957267 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0255752023 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0256214254 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating rate notes due 29/6/2007                        Debt and debt-like   XS0076940674 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0284110227 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0284603684 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.485% Notes due 30/09/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0173273722 --  
EUR50,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0173495549 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0257066174 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0257065879 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0258079010 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0285330477 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0284603254 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0212392244 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities

© 2026 Dow Jones News
