SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal -2

Financial Conduct Authority (-) SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal 07-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/01/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 07/01/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0310167035 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Notes due 30/04/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0163871857 -- USD500,000 each) securities 3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0248605072 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities 4.96% Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0144966453 -- EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0147243033 -- of CHF1,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0310218630 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 2.97% Notes due 30/03/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0109641133 -- CHF500,000 each) securities Capital Notes due 28/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0163559411 -- USD50,000 each) securities Capital Notes due 18/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0163190829 -- USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0108113845 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0108110403 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0162163645 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0162163306 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0152459482 -- of USD1,000 each) securities 3.755% Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0160267943 -- EUR100,000 each) securities 1.00%/Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0160200282 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities 3.755% Capital Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0244965462 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0244712682 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0244713573 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0275308699 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0276627493 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/02/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0245361224 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0275466331 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0276872297 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.84% Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0158547827 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0157820480 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0294862809 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0157181966 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 22/03/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0210941539 -- of GBP1,000,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247772352 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247905846 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247700445 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247768327 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0303147788 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0279940166 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0301589387 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0303174675 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.505% Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0248135419 -- EUR100,000 each) securities 2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0248255829 -- of CHF500,000 each) securities 5.17% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0248256470 -- USD500,000 each) securities 2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0248255589 -- of CHF500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0247517914 --

of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0154563299 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0154752348 -- of EUR10,000, EUR50,000 and EUR100,000 each) securities 3.58% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0171627051 -- CHF500,000 each) securities 2.6375% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0171627564 -- CHF500,000 each) securities 3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0249383877 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/04/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0252109722 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0248604265 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 09/06/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0257338607 -- of USD100,0000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0249570473 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities 3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0249385062 -- EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0249469080 -- of JPY10,000,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/12/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0279938855 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0147242811 -- of EUR10,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0147242225 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0146872899 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0252174031 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/12/2016; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0249570713 -- to bearer) securities 3.415% Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0146371769 -- CHF50,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0252782163 -- of USD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0254075988 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 11/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0281463967 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0282504793 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0282505097 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0281000439 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0280723841 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0280723684 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 29/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0139374606 -- of USD50,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0280728303 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities 5.4125% Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0258079796 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0279701253 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0255957267 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0255752023 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0256214254 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating rate notes due 29/6/2007 Debt and debt-like XS0076940674 -- securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0284110227 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0284603684 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.485% Notes due 30/09/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0173273722 -- EUR50,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0173495549 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0257066174 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0257065879 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0258079010 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0285330477 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0284603254 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0212392244 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities

