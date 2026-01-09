Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
09.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      519.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      512.50p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      515.1767p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,677,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,368,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.1767

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
382               516.00     08:10:04          00030447053TRDU0      XLON 
 
103               516.00     08:10:04          00030447054TRDU0      XLON 
 
121               516.00     08:10:04          00030447055TRDU0      XLON 
 
277               515.00     08:17:08          00030447136TRDU0      XLON 
 
150               515.00     08:17:08          00030447137TRDU0      XLON 
 
395               514.00     08:17:08          00030447138TRDU0      XLON 
 
217               514.00     08:17:08          00030447139TRDU0      XLON 
 
823               514.00     08:17:08          00030447140TRDU0      XLON 
 
1137               514.50     08:40:36          00030447287TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               514.50     08:40:36          00030447288TRDU0      XLON 
 
1085               513.50     08:57:37          00030447345TRDU0      XLON 
 
93                514.00     09:11:48          00030447624TRDU0      XLON 
 
428               514.00     09:18:54          00030447918TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               514.00     09:18:54          00030447919TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               514.00     09:18:54          00030447920TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               514.00     09:18:54          00030447921TRDU0      XLON 
 
596               512.50     09:25:12          00030447983TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               514.00     09:51:14          00030448167TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               514.00     09:51:14          00030448168TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               514.00     09:51:14          00030448169TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               514.00     09:57:54          00030448179TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               513.00     10:12:04          00030448214TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               513.00     10:12:04          00030448215TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               512.50     10:30:41          00030448281TRDU0      XLON 
 
33                513.50     10:48:45          00030448331TRDU0      XLON 
 
1051               513.50     10:48:45          00030448332TRDU0      XLON 
 
1009               513.50     10:48:45          00030448333TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               515.00     11:08:49          00030448417TRDU0      XLON 
 
1749               514.00     11:17:35          00030448426TRDU0      XLON 
 
1211               515.50     11:41:20          00030448489TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                515.00     11:58:51          00030448588TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               515.00     11:58:51          00030448589TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               514.50     11:59:59          00030448591TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               514.50     11:59:59          00030448592TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               514.00     12:25:46          00030448660TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               516.00     12:38:30          00030448680TRDU0      XLON 
 
1226               515.50     12:38:30          00030448681TRDU0      XLON 
 
821               515.50     12:38:30          00030448682TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               515.00     13:08:51          00030448753TRDU0      XLON 
 
43                515.00     13:08:51          00030448754TRDU0      XLON 
 
204               515.00     13:08:51          00030448755TRDU0      XLON 
 
336               515.00     13:08:51          00030448756TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,151              515.50     13:18:03          00030448798TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               515.50     13:30:04          00030448827TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               515.50     13:30:04          00030448828TRDU0      XLON 
 
304               516.00     13:44:48          00030448891TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                516.00     13:44:48          00030448892TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               516.00     13:48:41          00030448912TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,097              515.00     13:51:40          00030448973TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               514.50     13:51:42          00030448974TRDU0      XLON 
 
597               516.50     14:12:15          00030449093TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,635              516.00     14:14:49          00030449114TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,159              516.50     14:28:57          00030449184TRDU0      XLON 
 
596               516.00     14:39:35          00030449222TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               516.00     14:39:35          00030449223TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               516.00     14:39:35          00030449224TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,121              514.00     14:44:33          00030449266TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               513.50     14:50:58          00030449293TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               514.00     14:55:20          00030449340TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               514.00     15:00:09          00030449376TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               513.50     15:02:24          00030449389TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               513.50     15:07:31          00030449411TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               513.00     15:07:31          00030449412TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               515.50     15:21:17          00030449497TRDU0      XLON 
 
638               515.50     15:21:17          00030449498TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               515.50     15:21:17          00030449499TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               515.00     15:28:01          00030449601TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               515.00     15:28:01          00030449602TRDU0      XLON 
 
211               516.50     15:41:21          00030449721TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.