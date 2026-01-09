DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 09-Jan-2026 / 17:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 09/01/2026 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 20,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 738.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 738.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 738.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,481,492 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,909,873. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

9 January 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 9 January 2026

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 738.0000 20,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 334 738.00 11:24:53 00078593958TRLO0 XLON 216 738.00 12:52:12 00078596785TRLO0 XLON 2000 738.00 14:12:26 00078600605TRLO0 XLON 16 738.00 14:12:30 00078600607TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:12:58 00078600636TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:19:16 00078600970TRLO0 XLON 5 738.00 14:21:24 00078601069TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:24:05 00078601258TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:24:45 00078601276TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:25:38 00078601296TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:26:15 00078601327TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:26:52 00078601349TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:27:46 00078601376TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:28:16 00078601388TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:29:05 00078601451TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:29:58 00078601507TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:30:44 00078601575TRLO0 XLON 1500 738.00 14:31:18 00078601609TRLO0 XLON 10 738.00 14:31:22 00078601620TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:31:47 00078601643TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:32:00 00078601645TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:32:17 00078601649TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:32:42 00078601668TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:33:55 00078601752TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:34:25 00078601770TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:34:46 00078601828TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:35:07 00078601843TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:35:25 00078601855TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:35:56 00078601905TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:36:25 00078601936TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:36:40 00078601951TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:36:57 00078601971TRLO0 XLON 3281 738.00 14:37:11 00078601988TRLO0 XLON 400 738.00 14:37:11 00078601989TRLO0 XLON 9 738.00 14:37:13 00078601991TRLO0 XLON 5 738.00 14:37:27 00078601999TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:37:48 00078602036TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:38:20 00078602053TRLO0 XLON 402 738.00 14:38:23 00078602054TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:38:31 00078602056TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:38:46 00078602072TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:39:06 00078602085TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:39:20 00078602095TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:39:41 00078602100TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:39:54 00078602115TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:40:12 00078602135TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:40:25 00078602146TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:40:39 00078602161TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:40:55 00078602174TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:41:16 00078602211TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:41:33 00078602240TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:41:46 00078602254TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:41:57 00078602260TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:42:10 00078602277TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:42:18 00078602282TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:42:30 00078602285TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:42:44 00078602296TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:42:54 00078602320TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:43:10 00078602347TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:43:21 00078602354TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:43:42 00078602361TRLO0 XLON 2 738.00 14:43:49 00078602363TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:44:07 00078602383TRLO0 XLON 3 738.00 14:44:24 00078602423TRLO0 XLON

