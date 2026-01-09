Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 08:03
8,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3508,85019:47
Dow Jones News
09.01.2026 19:09 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
09-Jan-2026 / 17:36 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                  09/01/2026 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     20,000 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         738.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         738.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         738.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,481,492 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,909,873. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

9 January 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 9 January 2026

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
738.0000                   20,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
334       738.00           11:24:53         00078593958TRLO0          XLON 
 
216       738.00           12:52:12         00078596785TRLO0          XLON 
 
2000       738.00           14:12:26         00078600605TRLO0          XLON 
 
16        738.00           14:12:30         00078600607TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:12:58         00078600636TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:19:16         00078600970TRLO0          XLON 
 
5        738.00           14:21:24         00078601069TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:24:05         00078601258TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:24:45         00078601276TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:25:38         00078601296TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:26:15         00078601327TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:26:52         00078601349TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:27:46         00078601376TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:28:16         00078601388TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:29:05         00078601451TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:29:58         00078601507TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:30:44         00078601575TRLO0          XLON 
 
1500       738.00           14:31:18         00078601609TRLO0          XLON 
 
10        738.00           14:31:22         00078601620TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:31:47         00078601643TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:32:00         00078601645TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:32:17         00078601649TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:32:42         00078601668TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:33:55         00078601752TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:34:25         00078601770TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:34:46         00078601828TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:35:07         00078601843TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:35:25         00078601855TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:35:56         00078601905TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:36:25         00078601936TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:36:40         00078601951TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:36:57         00078601971TRLO0          XLON 
 
3281       738.00           14:37:11         00078601988TRLO0          XLON 
 
400       738.00           14:37:11         00078601989TRLO0          XLON 
 
9        738.00           14:37:13         00078601991TRLO0          XLON 
 
5        738.00           14:37:27         00078601999TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:37:48         00078602036TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:38:20         00078602053TRLO0          XLON 
 
402       738.00           14:38:23         00078602054TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:38:31         00078602056TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:38:46         00078602072TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:39:06         00078602085TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:39:20         00078602095TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:39:41         00078602100TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:39:54         00078602115TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:40:12         00078602135TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:40:25         00078602146TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:40:39         00078602161TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:40:55         00078602174TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:41:16         00078602211TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:41:33         00078602240TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:41:46         00078602254TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:41:57         00078602260TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:42:10         00078602277TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:42:18         00078602282TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:42:30         00078602285TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:42:44         00078602296TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:42:54         00078602320TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:43:10         00078602347TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:43:21         00078602354TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:43:42         00078602361TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        738.00           14:43:49         00078602363TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:44:07         00078602383TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        738.00           14:44:24         00078602423TRLO0          XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2026 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
