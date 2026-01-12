

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi SA (SNY) on Monday said the European Commission has approved Teizeild to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adults and children aged eight years and older with stage 2 T1D.



Teizeild is the first T1D disease-modifying therapy approved in the European Union.



The approval was based on results from the TN-10 phase 2 study, which showed that Teizeild delayed progression to stage 3 T1D by a median of two years compared with placebo.



Marketed as Tzield outside the EU, the therapy is already approved in the US, UK, China, Canada, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait for the same indication.



