Montag, 12.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 66 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
12.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      519.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      511.50p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      515.4306p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,727,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,318,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.4306

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
603               517.00     08:10:51          00030450263TRDU0      XLON 
 
388               517.00     08:17:58          00030450350TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               517.00     08:22:51          00030450369TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               517.00     08:34:21          00030450455TRDU0      XLON 
 
220               517.00     08:34:21          00030450456TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               517.00     08:34:21          00030450457TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               516.50     08:34:22          00030450458TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               516.50     08:34:22          00030450459TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               512.50     08:53:03          00030450506TRDU0      XLON 
 
204               512.00     09:01:26          00030450542TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               513.00     09:11:47          00030450568TRDU0      XLON 
 
615               513.50     09:15:09          00030450578TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               513.00     09:16:33          00030450585TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               513.00     09:50:19          00030450786TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               513.00     09:50:19          00030450787TRDU0      XLON 
 
2236               513.00     09:50:19          00030450788TRDU0      XLON 
 
366               513.00     10:07:30          00030450839TRDU0      XLON 
 
178               513.00     10:07:30          00030450846TRDU0      XLON 
 
1098               512.50     10:17:17          00030450898TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               514.00     10:38:22          00030451057TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               514.00     10:38:22          00030451058TRDU0      XLON 
 
605               515.50     10:49:37          00030451075TRDU0      XLON 
 
1342               515.50     10:54:23          00030451078TRDU0      XLON 
 
1049               514.50     11:09:16          00030451111TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               513.50     11:27:36          00030451154TRDU0      XLON 
 
285               514.50     11:49:52          00030451183TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               514.50     11:49:52          00030451184TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               514.50     11:56:13          00030451196TRDU0      XLON 
 
1077               514.00     11:57:19          00030451197TRDU0      XLON 
 
491               515.00     12:20:32          00030451233TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                515.00     12:20:32          00030451235TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               514.50     12:21:21          00030451241TRDU0      XLON 
 
875               515.50     12:41:51          00030451294TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               515.50     12:41:51          00030451295TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                515.50     12:41:51          00030451296TRDU0      XLON 
 
175               515.50     12:41:51          00030451297TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                515.50     12:41:51          00030451298TRDU0      XLON 
 
491               515.50     12:41:51          00030451299TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               513.50     13:01:14          00030451388TRDU0      XLON 
 
1086               516.50     13:11:33          00030451407TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               516.00     13:28:32          00030451447TRDU0      XLON 
 
1126               516.00     13:28:32          00030451448TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               516.00     13:28:32          00030451449TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               516.00     13:40:28          00030451468TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               516.00     13:40:28          00030451469TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               516.00     13:40:28          00030451470TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               516.00     14:01:57          00030451492TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               516.00     14:01:57          00030451495TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               516.00     14:01:57          00030451500TRDU0      XLON 
 
472               516.00     14:01:57          00030451502TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               516.00     14:01:57          00030451504TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               517.00     14:17:31          00030451568TRDU0      XLON 
 
259               517.00     14:17:31          00030451569TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               517.00     14:17:37          00030451574TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               517.00     14:22:48          00030451652TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               516.50     14:28:38          00030451699TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,073              515.50     14:40:39          00030451829TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               515.50     14:40:39          00030451830TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               515.50     14:50:17          00030451910TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               515.50     14:50:17          00030451911TRDU0      XLON 
 
389               515.50     14:50:17          00030451912TRDU0      XLON 
 
130               515.50     14:50:17          00030451913TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               515.00     14:53:12          00030451921TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               513.50     15:01:00          00030451977TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               513.50     15:01:00          00030451978TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               512.50     15:04:21          00030451996TRDU0      XLON 
 
200               511.50     15:07:09          00030452038TRDU0      XLON 
 
625               511.50     15:08:28          00030452106TRDU0      XLON 
 
633               512.50     15:16:55          00030452237TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
