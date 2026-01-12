DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 519.00p Highest price paid per share: 511.50p Lowest price paid per share: 515.4306p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,727,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,318,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.4306

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 603 517.00 08:10:51 00030450263TRDU0 XLON 388 517.00 08:17:58 00030450350TRDU0 XLON 562 517.00 08:22:51 00030450369TRDU0 XLON 400 517.00 08:34:21 00030450455TRDU0 XLON 220 517.00 08:34:21 00030450456TRDU0 XLON 523 517.00 08:34:21 00030450457TRDU0 XLON 516 516.50 08:34:22 00030450458TRDU0 XLON 511 516.50 08:34:22 00030450459TRDU0 XLON 601 512.50 08:53:03 00030450506TRDU0 XLON 204 512.00 09:01:26 00030450542TRDU0 XLON 578 513.00 09:11:47 00030450568TRDU0 XLON 615 513.50 09:15:09 00030450578TRDU0 XLON 546 513.00 09:16:33 00030450585TRDU0 XLON 560 513.00 09:50:19 00030450786TRDU0 XLON 602 513.00 09:50:19 00030450787TRDU0 XLON 2236 513.00 09:50:19 00030450788TRDU0 XLON 366 513.00 10:07:30 00030450839TRDU0 XLON 178 513.00 10:07:30 00030450846TRDU0 XLON 1098 512.50 10:17:17 00030450898TRDU0 XLON 598 514.00 10:38:22 00030451057TRDU0 XLON 530 514.00 10:38:22 00030451058TRDU0 XLON 605 515.50 10:49:37 00030451075TRDU0 XLON 1342 515.50 10:54:23 00030451078TRDU0 XLON 1049 514.50 11:09:16 00030451111TRDU0 XLON 600 513.50 11:27:36 00030451154TRDU0 XLON 285 514.50 11:49:52 00030451183TRDU0 XLON 600 514.50 11:49:52 00030451184TRDU0 XLON 549 514.50 11:56:13 00030451196TRDU0 XLON 1077 514.00 11:57:19 00030451197TRDU0 XLON 491 515.00 12:20:32 00030451233TRDU0 XLON 64 515.00 12:20:32 00030451235TRDU0 XLON 549 514.50 12:21:21 00030451241TRDU0 XLON 875 515.50 12:41:51 00030451294TRDU0 XLON 513 515.50 12:41:51 00030451295TRDU0 XLON 7 515.50 12:41:51 00030451296TRDU0 XLON 175 515.50 12:41:51 00030451297TRDU0 XLON 39 515.50 12:41:51 00030451298TRDU0 XLON 491 515.50 12:41:51 00030451299TRDU0 XLON 108 513.50 13:01:14 00030451388TRDU0 XLON 1086 516.50 13:11:33 00030451407TRDU0 XLON 553 516.00 13:28:32 00030451447TRDU0 XLON 1126 516.00 13:28:32 00030451448TRDU0 XLON 562 516.00 13:28:32 00030451449TRDU0 XLON 547 516.00 13:40:28 00030451468TRDU0 XLON 568 516.00 13:40:28 00030451469TRDU0 XLON 523 516.00 13:40:28 00030451470TRDU0 XLON 590 516.00 14:01:57 00030451492TRDU0 XLON 519 516.00 14:01:57 00030451495TRDU0 XLON 514 516.00 14:01:57 00030451500TRDU0 XLON 472 516.00 14:01:57 00030451502TRDU0 XLON 521 516.00 14:01:57 00030451504TRDU0 XLON 571 517.00 14:17:31 00030451568TRDU0 XLON 259 517.00 14:17:31 00030451569TRDU0 XLON 297 517.00 14:17:37 00030451574TRDU0 XLON 518 517.00 14:22:48 00030451652TRDU0 XLON 562 516.50 14:28:38 00030451699TRDU0 XLON 1,073 515.50 14:40:39 00030451829TRDU0 XLON 519 515.50 14:40:39 00030451830TRDU0 XLON 520 515.50 14:50:17 00030451910TRDU0 XLON 533 515.50 14:50:17 00030451911TRDU0 XLON 389 515.50 14:50:17 00030451912TRDU0 XLON 130 515.50 14:50:17 00030451913TRDU0 XLON 583 515.00 14:53:12 00030451921TRDU0 XLON 529 513.50 15:01:00 00030451977TRDU0 XLON 549 513.50 15:01:00 00030451978TRDU0 XLON 537 512.50 15:04:21 00030451996TRDU0 XLON 200 511.50 15:07:09 00030452038TRDU0 XLON 625 511.50 15:08:28 00030452106TRDU0 XLON 633 512.50 15:16:55 00030452237TRDU0 XLON

