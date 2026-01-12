DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 12-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 12625000 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; Equity shares GB00BFCMVS34 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 5000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 45000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 37000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 118000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 339000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 2000000 GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2842095676 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 58000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia acting through the Ministry of Finance 4.375% Notes due 12/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US80413TBQ13 -- (Restricted) securities 4.125% Notes due 12/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 2500000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3267899683 -- (Unrestricted) securities 4.125% Notes due 12/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US80413TBP30 -- (Restricted) securities 4.375% Notes due 12/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 2750000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3267899840 -- (Unrestricted) securities 5.875% Notes due 12/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 3500000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3267899923 -- (Unrestricted) securities 5.875% Notes due 12/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US80413TBS78 -- (Restricted) securities 4.875% Notes due 12/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 2750000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3267901174 -- (Unrestricted) securities 4.875% Notes due 12/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US80413TBR95 -- (Restricted) securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 30000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Debt and 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Debt and 150000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 95000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 4303349 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJGTF16 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 242000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Debt and 15000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc Debt and 14000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 5000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 1380000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Debt and 500000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 --

January 12, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)