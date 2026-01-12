Anzeige
12.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority:

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
12-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

12/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
12625000   Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;                 Equity shares  GB00BFCMVS34 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
45000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
37000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
118000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
339000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000000    GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS2842095676 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
58000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia acting through the Ministry of Finance 
 
       4.375% Notes due 12/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US80413TBQ13 --  
       (Restricted)                               securities 
 
 
       4.125% Notes due 12/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
2500000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3267899683 --  
       (Unrestricted)                              securities 
 
 
       4.125% Notes due 12/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US80413TBP30 --  
       (Restricted)                               securities 
 
 
       4.375% Notes due 12/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
2750000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3267899840 --  
       (Unrestricted)                              securities 
 
 
       5.875% Notes due 12/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
3500000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3267899923 --  
       (Unrestricted)                              securities 
 
 
       5.875% Notes due 12/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US80413TBS78 --  
       (Restricted)                               securities 
 
 
       4.875% Notes due 12/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
2750000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3267901174 --  
       (Unrestricted)                              securities 
 
 
       4.875% Notes due 12/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US80413TBR95 --  
       (Restricted)                               securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
30000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid        debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
80000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
150000    21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
95000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 
 
4303349    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BPJGTF16 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
242000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
15000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
14000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid              debt-like    XS2376095068 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid    debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
1380000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
500000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --

