Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 14-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 64125278 Equity shares (Block Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; (transition) GB00BFCMVS34 -- Listing) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 174500 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 7200 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities Debt and 9000 Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid debt-like XS2183935605 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 1096000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 40000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 59000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities Issuer Name: City of Stockholm Floating Rate Notes due 14/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and 1500000000 bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in debt-like XS3272092563 -- excess thereof up to and including SEK3,000,000) securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 900000000 1?% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 22/09/2035; fully paid debt-like GB00BT7HZZ68 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 62000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Xtrackers IE Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 23/05/2080; Debt and 25000 fully paid debt-like DE000A2UDH48 -- securities Debt and 325000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 20000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 285000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 20000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 70000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 12800 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 480000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.250% Global Notes due 19/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 50000000 denominations of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS3006188042 -- securities Floating Rate Global Notes due 16/12/2030; fully paid; (Registered on Debt and 35000000 denominations of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS3253235660 -- securities 6.75% Notes due 14/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 10000000000 INR100,000 each) debt-like XS3272208458 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 6986000 Securities due 14/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3222170485 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 6600 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities Debt and 2900 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities Debt and 1924800 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 12500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 81200 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities

Debt and 35400 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 58100 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 639000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 80600 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 5700 WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 -- securities Debt and 17345200 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 42000 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 -- securities Debt and 2860 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 15900 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 96900 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 101000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 520100 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 116500 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 193900 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities Debt and 103000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 161000 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities Debt and 118500 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 1800 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid debt-like JE00B68GSP26 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 495000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 46000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities Debt and 3600 Leverage Shares 2x Netflix ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like IE00BD09ZW40 -- securities Debt and 2000 Leverage Shares 2x NVIDIA ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like XS2820604853 -- securities Debt and 230000 Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337090422 -- securities Debt and 35000 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2691006303 -- securities Debt and 195000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 11000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 3000 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 11800 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Debt and 44900 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 538000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 --

