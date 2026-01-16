Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 14:55
25,600 Euro
+0,39 % +0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,54025,62008:32
25,54025,62008:32
16.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
Skanska invests about SEK 1.3 billion in land for residential and commercial development in central Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has acquired the property Tegelbruket 4 from Region Stockholm. The investment amounts to about SEK 1.3 billion. In the area where St. Erik's Eye Hospital previously was located, the two blocks that make up Tegelbruket will be developed with multi-family houses, offices, premises and a park environment.

Skanska will develop and build two residential blocks with underground garages on the property located in central Kungsholmen, Stockholm. In total, there will be about 240 new tenant-owned apartments. In addition, an office building facing Fleminggatan will be built with an area of about 6,200 square meters (66,700 square feet). The ground floor of the buildings will contain commercial premises totaling approximately 1,500 square meters (16,100 square feet).

The existing building facing Fleminggatan, which currently houses a health center and a children's center, as well as the former fire station from the 19th century, will be preserved. The premises will house a showroom during the construction period.

Great focus has been placed on ensuring that the forthcoming new development blends into the existing cityscape. To enhance the feeling of a vibrant neighborhood, squares and park will be created, which will also create space for biodiversity.

Preparatory work will begin shortly, and construction is expected to begin at the end of 2026. The neighborhood is expected to be completed by 2032 at the latest.

For further information please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-invests-about-sek-1-3-billion-in-land-for-residential-and-commercial-development-in-central-,c4293208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4293208/3879692.pdf

20260116 SE investment Tegelbruket Stockholm

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1-se-tegelbruket---image-cred-dinelljohansson,c3501281

Image 1 SE Tegelbruket - image cred DinellJohansson

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2-se-tegelbruket---image-cred-henning-larsen,c3501280

Image 2 SE Tegelbruket - image cred Henning Larsen

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-invests-about-sek-1-3-billion-in-land-for-residential-and-commercial-development-in-central-stockholm-sweden-302663217.html

