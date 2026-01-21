DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jan-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7807 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3181315 CODE: UHYC LN ISIN: LU1435356065 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356065 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC LN LEI Code: 213800AHCNYOPPST5889 Sequence No.: 415608 EQS News ID: 2263510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 21, 2026 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)