DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jan-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 352.203 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3958767 CODE: CMU LN ISIN: LU1602144575 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU LN LEI Code: 2221007ZZU8XN39KWS32 Sequence No.: 415630 EQS News ID: 2263554 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 21, 2026 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)