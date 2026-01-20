Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 19:18 Uhr
7 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on or About January 26, 2026

Summit, NJ, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that, commencing on or about Monday, January 26, 2026, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units.

The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "LFAC" and "LFACW", respectively. Any units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "LFACU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Each holder of units will need to have its broker contact Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on December 4, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55 Street, New York, NY 10022, or by emailing ProspectusDelivery@btig.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the unit separation, the trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq and the Company's search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the final prospectus for the Company's initial public offering and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact-

Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation
info@leapfrogspac.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.