Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Stuttgart
21.01.26 | 12:31
41,070 Euro
-1,98 % -0,830
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,78041,42512:58
40,98041,38012:57
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 12:36 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Truist Financial Corporation: Truist reports fourth quarter 2025 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its fourth quarter 2025 results today. Investors can access the live fourth quarter 2025 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

  • Webcast:app.webinar.net/9aJQk1yk8gm
  • Dial-in: 1-877-883-0383, passcode 2165525

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Fourth Quarter 2025 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of December 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truist-reports-fourth-quarter-2025-results-302665985.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.